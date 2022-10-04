Girls put artworks on display at Herat exhibition

(Last Updated On: October 4, 2022)

A group of nearly a dozen young girls have showcased 105 artworks including paintings and calligraphies in an exhibition in Herat province.

The exhibition has been held on the occasion of teachers’ day.

The organizers said that by holding the exhibition they wanted to highlight the significance of the art of painting and showcasing girls’ talents.

“We launched the exhibition on the occasion of teachers’ day. Although the schools are closed, we still care about our teachers and education. This is a message to the government that we, the Afghan girls, will continue to enhance our skills under any circumstances,” said Alnaz Frotan, an artist.

The artworks at the exhibition each carries a specific message, and local officials welcomed holding of the exhibition “Painting and calligraphy are among the valuable and historical arts of the ancient Herat. It is the duty of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to help the arts,” said Naeem-ul-Haq Haqqani, Herat’s director of information and culture.

The artists said that there are some restrictions, but their work hasn’t been affected.

“Although there are some restrictions, but our art continues like how it was in the past. We will never stop, but will work like in the past and create artworks,” said Kawsar Omar, an artist.

“We showcased some Islamic artworks, including calligraphies and modern paintings. All the artists are girls. We want to motivate girls to have such achievements in existing circumstances,” said Saeqa Jamshidi, an artist.

Several arts exhibitions have been held in Herat in recent months. Artists call on government to help their artworks get international exposure.