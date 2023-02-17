Finance Ministry reports 35% rise in revenues

(Last Updated On: February 17, 2023)

The Ministry of Finance says it has collected more than 150 billion afghanis in revenues in the past 10 months, which represents a 35% increase compared to the same period last year.

The officials of the ministry add that the volume of the country’s exports has also increased this year compared to previous years, and they are seeking to boost economic activities in the country.

“One of the basic duties of the Ministry of Finance is to collect revenues. Revenues are much better than before. In the first ten months of the current year, we collected about 150 billion afghanis. If we compare this with previous years, it shows a 30 or 35 percent increase. This shows that we are in a positive direction economically,” said Ahmed Wali Haqmal, the spokesman of the Ministry of Finance.

Members of the private sector also welcome the provision of facilities for the development of economic activities by the Islamic Emirate, as they call on IEA to step up efforts to attract foreign investment in the country.

Khan Jan Alokozai, a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said that investments should be made in major projects such as Mes Aynak copper mining and electricity generation from coal.

Economic experts are of the opinion that the provision of facilities can increase domestic and foreign investments in different economic sectors in the country and help resolve the economic crisis.

“If the Taliban government (Islamic Emirate) wants to increase the level of exports, it should create incentives, shorten legal procedures and create transparency in them. It should develop industrial parks, reduce tariffs and facilitate the production of raw materials,” said Abdul Qadir Jilani, an expert on economic affairs.

Finance Ministry officials say major economic projects will be launched next year, and with it more jobs will be created.