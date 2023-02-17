Business
Finance Ministry reports 35% rise in revenues
The Ministry of Finance says it has collected more than 150 billion afghanis in revenues in the past 10 months, which represents a 35% increase compared to the same period last year.
The officials of the ministry add that the volume of the country’s exports has also increased this year compared to previous years, and they are seeking to boost economic activities in the country.
“One of the basic duties of the Ministry of Finance is to collect revenues. Revenues are much better than before. In the first ten months of the current year, we collected about 150 billion afghanis. If we compare this with previous years, it shows a 30 or 35 percent increase. This shows that we are in a positive direction economically,” said Ahmed Wali Haqmal, the spokesman of the Ministry of Finance.
Members of the private sector also welcome the provision of facilities for the development of economic activities by the Islamic Emirate, as they call on IEA to step up efforts to attract foreign investment in the country.
Khan Jan Alokozai, a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said that investments should be made in major projects such as Mes Aynak copper mining and electricity generation from coal.
Economic experts are of the opinion that the provision of facilities can increase domestic and foreign investments in different economic sectors in the country and help resolve the economic crisis.
“If the Taliban government (Islamic Emirate) wants to increase the level of exports, it should create incentives, shorten legal procedures and create transparency in them. It should develop industrial parks, reduce tariffs and facilitate the production of raw materials,” said Abdul Qadir Jilani, an expert on economic affairs.
Finance Ministry officials say major economic projects will be launched next year, and with it more jobs will be created.
Business
Afghanistan-Uzbekistan ink new deal to maintain Hairatan-Mazar railway line
An Afghan government delegation has signed a new two-year contract with Uzbekistan for the maintenance of the Hairatan-Mazar-e-Sharif railway line.
This comes after Uzbekistan suspended operations early this month for 10 days.
The new contract for the maintenance of the railway line was signed during the Afghan delegation’s visit to Uzbekistan, officials confirmed.
Operations were suspended on February 1, which caused major problems for traders. However, operations resumed on Friday and there has been a steady increase in the volume of goods being transported on the line.
“The road was closed and people were facing many problems. We now see that 100 to 150 wagons arrive daily, and the problem seems to have been solved,” said Abdullah Abdali, a representative of the Prime Minister’s office.
Late last year, Afghanistan signed a contract for the maintenance and management of the line with a Kazakh company but the deal fell through and instead a new agreement was signed with Uzbekistan.
Now however, the contract has been signed with an Uzbek company and is valid for two years.
Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharaft, the General Director of Afghanistan Railway Authority (ARA) said: “They (Uzbeks) did not want those who we had an agreement with to be in the Hairatan port at the same time as Uzbekistan. We realized that they cannot manage and coordinate among themselves. We had to give the contract back to the brother country of Uzbekistan. Uzbekistan also gave a discount.”
Meanwhile, an Uzbekistan official said that they will support Afghanistan in its efforts to extend the line to Pakistan.
“As a result of our talks with the Afghan delegation, we agreed to cooperate with the Afghan government for the extension of the railway line to Pakistan,” Jamshed Baba Qul said.
Business
Freight trains to Afghanistan resume via Hairatan-Mazar-e-Sharif
Transportation of goods on the Hairatan-Mazar-e-Sharif railway line from Uzbekistan to Afghanistan resumed on Friday, officials announced, after a 10 day suspension.
Afghanistan Railway Authority (ARA) said that 50 wagons of commercial goods arrived at Haritaran port on Friday.
According to the spokesperson of ARA, Uzbek officials have agreed to hand over the management of the railway line of Hairatan-Mazar-e-Sharif to Afghanistan, during talks with the Afghan delegation in Uzbekistan.
“A technical committee consisting of two parties has been established to prepare a draft of a contract or memorandum of understanding,” Sami Durrani said.
Members of the private sector welcomed the resumption of transportation of commercial goods through the Haritaran-Mazar-e-Sharif railway line and asked the officials of ARA to make more efforts to keep the railways with neighboring countries operational.
“Using the railway can boost trade and business, and it is much cheaper than road transportation,” said Abdul Nasir Rashtiya, a member of the private sector.
Economic experts emphasize that suspending the operation of railways can have negative effects on the country’s economy.
“Railway has an extremely positive impact on the Afghan oil market. On the one hand, Russia will find a market, and the needs of Afghanistan will be met. In addition, we can set the prices at a very low level so that every Afghan can make good use of the reasonable price,” said Taj Mohammad Talash, an expert on economic affairs.
The Hairatan-Mazar-e-Sharif railway line is 75 km long and was built in 2010.
According to ARA, the management of technical affairs of the line should have been handed over by Uzbekistan to a Kazakh company by the end of January.
ARA’s head Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharaft, in an interview with Ariana News last week, accused Uzbekistan of violating their agreement and suggested that the main point of dispute between the sides is the number of Uzbek personnel to remain in the management of the railway.
Business
Tehran hosts key Iran-Afghanistan business forum
The second Iran-Afghanistan Business Forum and Conference was held in Tehran this week in the hope of boosting trade ties between the two countries.
A total of 70 Afghan businessmen and representatives of Iranian companies attended the event, Mehr News reported.
The conference was addressed by Hossein Salimi, the head of the Iran-Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce; Alireza Yavari, the deputy head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture for international affairs; and Ahmad-Reza Allaie Tabatabaei, the deputy head of Trade Promotion Organization, ICCIMA reported.
Specialized panels were held on Afghanistan’s commodity and investment needs, investment opportunities in the country’s industrial and mining sectors and ways of removal of trade and investment barriers between Iran and Afghanistan.
