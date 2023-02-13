Business
Afghanistan-Uzbekistan ink new deal to maintain Hairatan-Mazar railway line
An Afghan government delegation has signed a new two-year contract with Uzbekistan for the maintenance of the Hairatan-Mazar-e-Sharif railway line.
This comes after Uzbekistan suspended operations early this month for 10 days.
The new contract for the maintenance of the railway line was signed during the Afghan delegation’s visit to Uzbekistan, officials confirmed.
Operations were suspended on February 1, which caused major problems for traders. However, operations resumed on Friday and there has been a steady increase in the volume of goods being transported on the line.
“The road was closed and people were facing many problems. We now see that 100 to 150 wagons arrive daily, and the problem seems to have been solved,” said Abdullah Abdali, a representative of the Prime Minister’s office.
Late last year, Afghanistan signed a contract for the maintenance and management of the line with a Kazakh company but the deal fell through and instead a new agreement was signed with Uzbekistan.
Now however, the contract has been signed with an Uzbek company and is valid for two years.
Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharaft, the General Director of Afghanistan Railway Authority (ARA) said: “They (Uzbeks) did not want those who we had an agreement with to be in the Hairatan port at the same time as Uzbekistan. We realized that they cannot manage and coordinate among themselves. We had to give the contract back to the brother country of Uzbekistan. Uzbekistan also gave a discount.”
Meanwhile, an Uzbekistan official said that they will support Afghanistan in its efforts to extend the line to Pakistan.
“As a result of our talks with the Afghan delegation, we agreed to cooperate with the Afghan government for the extension of the railway line to Pakistan,” Jamshed Baba Qul said.
Business
Freight trains to Afghanistan resume via Hairatan-Mazar-e-Sharif
Transportation of goods on the Hairatan-Mazar-e-Sharif railway line from Uzbekistan to Afghanistan resumed on Friday, officials announced, after a 10 day suspension.
Afghanistan Railway Authority (ARA) said that 50 wagons of commercial goods arrived at Haritaran port on Friday.
According to the spokesperson of ARA, Uzbek officials have agreed to hand over the management of the railway line of Hairatan-Mazar-e-Sharif to Afghanistan, during talks with the Afghan delegation in Uzbekistan.
“A technical committee consisting of two parties has been established to prepare a draft of a contract or memorandum of understanding,” Sami Durrani said.
Members of the private sector welcomed the resumption of transportation of commercial goods through the Haritaran-Mazar-e-Sharif railway line and asked the officials of ARA to make more efforts to keep the railways with neighboring countries operational.
“Using the railway can boost trade and business, and it is much cheaper than road transportation,” said Abdul Nasir Rashtiya, a member of the private sector.
Economic experts emphasize that suspending the operation of railways can have negative effects on the country’s economy.
“Railway has an extremely positive impact on the Afghan oil market. On the one hand, Russia will find a market, and the needs of Afghanistan will be met. In addition, we can set the prices at a very low level so that every Afghan can make good use of the reasonable price,” said Taj Mohammad Talash, an expert on economic affairs.
The Hairatan-Mazar-e-Sharif railway line is 75 km long and was built in 2010.
According to ARA, the management of technical affairs of the line should have been handed over by Uzbekistan to a Kazakh company by the end of January.
ARA’s head Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharaft, in an interview with Ariana News last week, accused Uzbekistan of violating their agreement and suggested that the main point of dispute between the sides is the number of Uzbek personnel to remain in the management of the railway.
Business
Tehran hosts key Iran-Afghanistan business forum
The second Iran-Afghanistan Business Forum and Conference was held in Tehran this week in the hope of boosting trade ties between the two countries.
A total of 70 Afghan businessmen and representatives of Iranian companies attended the event, Mehr News reported.
The conference was addressed by Hossein Salimi, the head of the Iran-Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce; Alireza Yavari, the deputy head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture for international affairs; and Ahmad-Reza Allaie Tabatabaei, the deputy head of Trade Promotion Organization, ICCIMA reported.
Specialized panels were held on Afghanistan’s commodity and investment needs, investment opportunities in the country’s industrial and mining sectors and ways of removal of trade and investment barriers between Iran and Afghanistan.
Business
IEA tightens currency controls after dollar smuggling report
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) imposed fresh restrictions on people carrying foreign currency out of Afghanistan, in a rare directive from the prime minister’s office.
The restrictions were imposed after a report published in Bloomberg stated that millions of dollars were being smuggled into the country each day from Pakistan.
Tuesday’s order from Mullah Mohammad Hassan’s office spelled out new currency limits clearly for the first time and laid out new punishments — up to a year in prison. While a $5,000 limit was already in place, the new edict added that the amount people could take out via road border crossings was now only $500 and barred the transport of gold or precious stones out of the nation.
“If someone transfers a million dollars, he will be imprisoned for a year, and for one hundred thousand dollars, he will be jailed for a month and for less than the amount, he will receive ten days in jail,” the edict said.
The IEA also reiterated that bringing in foreign currency is “prohibited,” without specifying how much and under what circumstances. Before the report’s publication, the Afghan Finance Ministry had said that it encourages individuals to bring in any value of foreign currency.
Bloomberg reported Tuesday that traders or smugglers are bringing as much as $5 million into Afghanistan from Pakistan every day, which was providing some support for the country’s squeezed economy after the US and Europe denied the IEA access to more than $9 billion in foreign reserves.
However, the illicit dollar inflow into the country is exacerbating a rapidly developing economic crisis in neighboring Pakistan.
Economic experts consider this work of the Islamic Emirate to be important for maintaining the financial stability and value of the afghani currency, and they say that governments have an obligation to support their currency value.
