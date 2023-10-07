Latest News
IEA calls Palestinian resistance ‘legitimate right to achieve freedom’
The Islamic Emirate’s Foreign Ministry called the Palestinian resistance “the legitimate right of the Palestinians to achieve freedom”.
This was in reference to Saturday’s developments between Palestine and Israel.
Palestine’s Hamas group took Israel by surprise on Saturday with the biggest attack for decades, a sudden assault by gunmen who crossed into Israeli villages, killed dozens of people and brought hostages back into the Gaza Strip.
Hamas also fired off an estimated 2,500 rockets at Israel, which was met with massive air strikes deep inside the coastal enclave by Israel.
“Our enemy will pay a price the type of which it has never known,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. “We are in a war and we will win it”.
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said the assault that had begun in Gaza would spread to the West Bank and Jerusalem.
“This was the morning of defeat and humiliation upon our enemy, its soldiers and its settlers,” he said. “What happened reveals the greatness of our preparation. What happened today reveals the weakness of the enemy.”
The IEA meanwhile said on X, formerly Twitter, that the Islamic Emirate supports the Palestinian people’s legitimate, historical, and legal right to have an independent state in the land of the Palestinians.
The IEA’s foreign ministry asked Islamic countries, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the international community, especially influential countries in the region, to stop the violence of the Israeli occupying forces against the innocent people of Palestine.
Hundreds of people were reportedly killed in Saturday’s incursion.
Reuters reports that in southern Israel near Gaza, bodies of Israeli civilians lay strewn across a highway in Sderot, surrounded by broken glass. A woman and a man were sprawled out dead across the front seats of a car. A military vehicle drove past the bodies of another woman and a man in a pool of blood behind another car.
Israel’s N12 News reported that at least 100 Israelis were killed. Israeli security forces said there were 21 active scenes of gun battles with infiltrators, and its navy had killed dozens more Palestinians attempting to infiltrate by sea.
In Gaza, black smoke and orange flames billowed into the evening sky from a high rise tower hit by an Israeli retaliatory strike. Crowds of mourners carried the bodies of freshly killed militants through the streets, wrapped in green Hamas flags.
Gaza health officials said at least 198 Palestinians had been killed and more than 1,600 had been wounded, carried into crumbling and overcrowded hospitals with severe shortages of medical supplies and equipment.
Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri told Al Jazeera that the group was holding a big number of Israeli captives, including senior officials. He said Hamas had enough captives to make Israel free all Palestinians in its jails.
The Israeli military confirmed Israelis were being held captive in Gaza and soldiers and officers had been killed. A military spokesman said Israel could mobilize up to hundreds of thousands of reservists and was also prepared for war on its northern front against Lebanon’s Hezbollah group.
Hamas, which advocates Israel’s destruction, said the attack was driven by what it said were Israel’s escalated attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank, Jerusalem and against Palestinians in Israeli prisons.
“This is the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation on earth,” Hamas military commander Mohammad Deif said, announcing the start of the operation in a broadcast on Hamas media and calling on Palestinians everywhere to fight.
Hamas, which seized control of Gaza in 2007, has since fought four wars against Israel. But the scenes of violence inside Israel itself were unlike anything seen since the suicide bombings of the Palestinian Intafada uprising two decades ago.
That the attack came as a surprise to Israel’s security forces makes it one of the worst intelligence failures in the country’s history, a shock in a nation proud of its intensive infiltration and monitoring of militant groups.
Hundreds feared dead in Herat after string of deadly earthquakes
A spokesman for Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority told Ariana News that hundreds of people have been killed in Herat province after a string of deadly earthquakes rocked the province early Saturday.
Janan Sayeq said at least seven villages in Zinda Jan district of Herat were completely destroyed in the two 6.3 magnitude earthquakes on Saturday morning.
He said in one village alone, only 100 families out of 300 survived the quake.
At least five powerful earthquakes struck the city and surrounding districts from just after 11am on Saturday.
According to the US Geological Survey (USGS) a 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit at 11:11 am, followed by a 5.5 and a 4.7 magnitude aftershock just minutes later. At 11:40 another 6.3 hit, at a depth of just 10km.
This was followed by a 5.9 quake just 30 minutes later. All of these quakes were at depths of between 7.7km and 14 km and most were epicentered around Zinda Jan.
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement late Saturday that that military and rescue services have been dispatched to Herat as a matter of urgency. He also said urgent measures should be taken to provide shelter and food to the survivors who have been left homeless.
Mujahid said that all stops need to be pulled out to rescue survivors who are trapped under rubble.
Reports meanwhile indicated that telephone lines are down, which is causing difficulties in obtaining precise details from the impacted areas.
Herat is considered the cultural capital of Afghanistan and is the official capital of Herat province which is home to an estimated population of 1.9 million.
At least 15 killed, 40 injured in string of earthquakes that hit western Afghanistan
At least 15 people have been killed and around 40 others injured after several earthquakes struck Afghanistan’s western Herat province on Saturday, authorities said.
Janan Sayeq, a spokesman for the National Disaster Management Authority, said that the casualties happened in Zinda Jan district of Herat province.
He said that the casualties were likely to increase.
According to the official, some homes in Farah and Badghis provinces were also partially damaged.
Quakes started at about 11am local time, sending crowds of residents and shopkeepers out of buildings in Herat city.
Two 6.3 magnitude earthquakes in Afghanistan occurred at around 11am, followed by a 5.5 magnitude aftershock, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said in a report.
USGS warned that hundreds of fatalities were possible as well as “potentially widespread damage” as past events with this alert level have required a regional or national level response.
National Disaster Management Authority spokesman Mullah Jan Sayeq told AFP the initial toll was “preliminary” and he feared it would rise as “in the rural and mountainous areas there have been landslides as well”. Mohammad Taleb Shahid, public health director of Herat province also told AFP this is not the final figure and that he believes people are buried under the rubble.
Herat is considered the cultural capital of Afghanistan and is the official capital of Herat province which is home to an estimated population of 1.9 million.
Pakistan mulls blocking Afghan SIM cards along border areas
Pakistan on Friday was considering blocking signals of Afghan cellular networks near border areas in an effort to curtail terror and criminal activities in the country, Pakistani media reported.
ARY News citing sources said that the Afghan cellular networks on SIM cards were being used in anti-state and criminal activities by terrorists in Pakistan. Unregistered Afghan SIMs are easily available in Pak-Afghan border areas, it added.
In an effort to curtail terror and criminal activities, the investigation agencies have demanded the authorities block out signals of Afghan telecom operators near border areas.
Terrorists were also operating Afghan SIMs for surveillance and identity concealment, according to the report.
The investigation agencies have recommended the authorities install ‘strong infrastructure’ of local mobile services near border areas.
According to the agencies, blocking technology installation will force citizens to shift to local networks.
Pakistan has seen an uptick in attacks and it blames Afghanistan for it.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has denied the allegations reiterating that it will not allow Afghanistan’s soil to be used against any other country.
