IEA confirms Balkh governor killed in blast
Mawlawi Mohammad Dawood Muzamil, the governor of Balkh province, was killed in an explosion on Thursday, Zabiullah Mujaheed, IEA’s spokesman confirmed.
An explosion occurred in the governor’s office compound in northern Balkh province, killing him and two others, police said.
“Today around 9am a blast took place on the second floor of the governor’s office; due to the blast (governor) Mawlawi Mohammad Dawood Muzamil has been killed along with two civilians,” said Mohammed Asif Waziri, Balkh’s police spokesman.
He said police were investigating and would provide more details once they became clear.
Meanwhile, IEA’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujaheed said one civilian was also killed in the blast.
“With great regret, it was reported that the governor of Balkh, Mullah Mohammad Dawood Muzamil, was martyred by the enemies of Islam in an explosion with another civilian,” Mujaheed tweeted.
The cause of the blast was not immediately known. The incident marks one of the most senior officials confirmed dead since the IEA took over the country in 2021.
So far no group including Daesh claimed responsibility for the blast.
Seven members of one Balkh family die in ‘mysterious’ shooting
Security officials in Balkh province say that seven members of a family were shot dead under mysterious circumstances in Chamtal district of Balkh province.
Mohammad Asaf Waziri, Balkh police spokesman, says the incident took place on Friday night.
According to Waziri, children and women were among the victims.
Waziri says an investigation is being carried out and that the perpetrators are being sought.
Eight killed in Balkh explosion
At least eight people were killed when a bus, carrying employees of an oil company, was bombed in northern Balkh province, police said on Tuesday.
“Today around 7 a.m. a road side mine blast took place in District 3 of Mazar-e-Sharif city on a bus, which belonged to Hairatan Oil employees,” said Mohammad Asif Wazeri, police spokesman for northern Balkh province, adding that at least nine people were also wounded in the explosion.
But the public health of Balkh province is talking about the increase of victims.
Najibullah Tawana, head of Balkh public health, says that eight people were killed and nine wounded have been taken to hospital after today’s explosion. One person is critical, he said.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast.
This comes after at least six people were wounded in an explosion on Saturday in Nangarhar’s Jalalabad city that also caused serious damage to shops and businesses in the area.
One of the shops damaged in this explosion was that of Gul Charan – the city’s only Sikh resident.
According to local officials, the incident is being investigated.
The security officials of Jalalabad meanwhile say the explosion was caused by an IED embedded in a flowerpot.
The residents of the city have called on the Islamic Emirate to prevent such events in the future.
So far, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the explosion.
Educational center established for war-affected students in Balkh
In Balkh district of Afghanistan’s Balkh province, a teacher has established an educational center for more than two hundred war-affected students in cooperation with a charity organization.
The teacher said that in this region, due to the past wars, students were deprived of education to attend school for several years and could not continue their education.
Mahbub Afghan Mal, head of the organization who cooperated in establishing this educational center, said that more than two hundred students are currently studying in different classes; however, expressed concern over the lack of more facilities for students.
“Currently, the facilities we have are enough for a hundred people, as you filmed the classrooms, there are fifty to sixty students in each of our classroom, which is not standard and we have no choice but to do so,” he said.
However, a number of teachers have added that they are using the opportunity created to make up for lost lessons, calling on the government to cooperate with them in order to establish more educational centers and libraries.
“I stopped studying for five to six years, now I came to this educational center to continue my studies and achieve my dreams,” said a student.
“The teachers here are very good. We ask the government to cooperate for us with chairs, tables, pens and bags,” said another student.
It is said that subjects such as math, computer, calligraphy, English, Pashto, Dari and mobile phone repair are taught in this educational center, and its sponsor is a charity foundation.
Meanwhile, in several other districts of this province, the wars of the last few years have caused schools to remain closed.
