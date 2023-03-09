IEA confirms Balkh governor killed in blast

(Last Updated On: March 9, 2023)

Mawlawi Mohammad Dawood Muzamil, the governor of Balkh province, was killed in an explosion on Thursday, Zabiullah Mujaheed, IEA’s spokesman confirmed.

An explosion occurred in the governor’s office compound in northern Balkh province, killing him and two others, police said.

“Today around 9am a blast took place on the second floor of the governor’s office; due to the blast (governor) Mawlawi Mohammad Dawood Muzamil has been killed along with two civilians,” said Mohammed Asif Waziri, Balkh’s police spokesman.

He said police were investigating and would provide more details once they became clear.

Meanwhile, IEA’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujaheed said one civilian was also killed in the blast.

“With great regret, it was reported that the governor of Balkh, Mullah Mohammad Dawood Muzamil, was martyred by the enemies of Islam in an explosion with another civilian,” Mujaheed tweeted.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known. The incident marks one of the most senior officials confirmed dead since the IEA took over the country in 2021.

So far no group including Daesh claimed responsibility for the blast.