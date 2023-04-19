Latest News
IEA frees 2,460 prisoners ahead of Eid ul-Fitr
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s supreme leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, has ordered the release of 2,460 prisoners on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, the Supreme Court of Afghanistan said on Wednesday.
According to the decree, the prison term of 471 other prisoners has also been reduced.
The Supreme Court added that this order was made based on the guidance of Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Islamic Emirate, and by the ruling of the country’s chief justice.
It is believed that committees were established across the country to determine which prisoners could be freed.
Latest News
UNDP warns curbs on women’s rights will worsen economic catastrophe in Afghanistan
A new study of Afghanistan’s economy shows that without continuity for girls’ education and women’s ability to work, prospects for the country’s recovery will remain grim.
The study, “Afghanistan Socio-Economic Outlook 2023”, released Tuesday in Kabul by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), details how Afghanistan’s economic output collapsed by 20.7 percent following the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s takeover in 2021. “This unparalleled shock has kept Afghanistan among the poorest countries in the world,” the agency said.
Despite tentative signs of recovery, such as a relatively stable exchange rate, an increase in exports, growing demand for labor, and muted inflation, GDP is estimated to have further declined by 3.6 percent in 2022, the report noted.
“A sustained inflow of foreign aid, to the tune of $3.7 billion in 2022, has helped avert the total collapse of Afghanistan,” said UNDP Resident Representative in Afghanistan Abdallah Al Dardari.
The United Nations (UN) contributed $3.2 billion of the overall $3.7 billion in foreign aid to Afghanistan in 2022. UN assistance directly reached 26.1 million Afghans with some form of aid, while helping to stabilize the exchange rate, curb inflation and affect other economic indicators.
The new report projects that the 2023 GDP in Afghanistan could increase by 1.3 percent if the level of foreign aid remains at $3.7 billion. However, prospects for economic recovery remain weak and insufficient over the long term, especially if foreign aid is withheld as a result of restrictive IEA policies, UNDP stated.
“There will be no sustainable recovery without the active participation of Afghan women in the economy and in public life, which includes delivering on humanitarian and livelihoods-saving projects,” said UNDP Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, Kanni Wignaraja. “Only the full continuity of girls’ education and women’s ability to pursue work and learning can keep the hope of any real progress alive.”
The new UNDP paper analyzes the potential impact of a hypothetical aid cut on Afghanistan’s economy. Using an indicative value of a 30 percent reduction in aid from $3.7 billion to $2.6 billion, UNDP projects that Afghanistan’s GDP would further contract by 0.4 percent, a decline that would send the country hurtling to the bottom of the global poverty scale.
The study notes that impoverished Afghans are already taking extreme measures to survive. “Some have been compelled to sell their homes, land, or assets that generate income; others have resorted to the distressing practice of commodifying their own family members, turning children into laborers and young daughters into brides,” the report states.
“Afghanistan is on the brink of economic collapse, exacerbated with the takeover in August 2021. The effects of the pandemic, followed by an extraordinary 20.7 percent contraction of the economy, and an unusually severe drought, have resulted in the loss of food, livelihoods and access to basic services,” said UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner in a statement. “Only the continued provision of international aid and basic services to millions of Afghans have prevented a full collapse.”
The research finds that the number of people living in poverty skyrocketed from 19 million in 2020 to 34 million in 2022. “If foreign aid is reduced this year, Afghanistan may fall from the cliff edge into the abyss,” Al Dardari cautioned.
Latest News
Khalilzad proposes ‘agenda’ for UN chief’s meeting on Afghanistan
Former US special representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said in a series of tweets on Tuesday night that he welcomes the decision by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterrez to host a meeting in Doha of Special Envoys for Afghanistan.
The meeting, expected early next month, should focus on four key factors, Khalilzad said.
He recommended the “full implementation of the Doha Agreement should be embraced as the common goal.”
He also said major figures from the previous Afghan government should embrace the agreement “as the best framework for dealing with Afghanistan’s challenges.”
The agreement has not been fully implemented, and no alternative has comparable broad support among Afghans and the international community, he added.
He also suggested a road map for implementation be drawn up, considering the current conditions in Afghanistan.
In order to develop the road map, “the Secretary-General and the Envoys should have a session with the Taliban (IEA) during their deliberations.”
“This is needed to determine for themselves both whether the Taliban remain committed to the Doha Agreement and to communicate the international community’s commitment to work with them and others on a roadmap for implementation.
“This includes a sequence of steps by the Taliban and the international community. The roadmap must address the issue of women’s education and employment,” Khalilzad said.
In addition, he recommended a follow-up to the meeting, and that “the Secretary-General should appoint a personal Envoy to work with Afghans and the relevant internationals in developing and implementing the roadmap.”
Khalilzad’s remarks came a day after United Nations deputy secretary-general Amina Mohammed said the organization plans to arrange a conference in the coming days to discuss granting recognition to the IEA.
Mohammed told an audience at the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs that the international meeting would bring envoys for Afghanistan from around the world to the table, among others.
“What we are hoping is that we’ll gather them now in another two weeks in the region, and they will have that first meeting of envoys across the board — the region and internationally — with the secretary-general for the first time,” she said.
“And out of that, we hope that we’ll find those baby steps to put us back on the pathway to recognition [of the IEA], a principled recognition,” Mohammed said. “Is it possible? I don’t know. [But] that discussion has to happen. The Taliban clearly want recognition, and that’s the leverage we have.”
Latest News
UN says leaving Afghanistan would be ‘heartbreaking’
The United Nations is ready to take the “heartbreaking” decision to pull out of Afghanistan in May if it can’t persuade the Taliban to let local women work for the organization, the head of the U.N. Development Program said.
U.N. officials are negotiating with the Afghan government in the hope that it will make exceptions to an edict this month barring local women from U.N. work, UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner told The Associated Press.
“It is fair to say that where we are right now is the entire United Nations system having to take a step back and reevaluating its ability to operate there,” Steiner said. “But it’s not about negotiating fundamental principles, human rights.”
The UNDP said Tuesday that it “reaffirms its long-standing commitment to stay and deliver for the people of Afghanistan.” Secretary-General António Guterres’ spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, said that the United Nations continues “to push back on this counterproductive, to say the least, edict by the authorities.”
The IEA have allowed Afghan women to engage in some work, Steiner said, and a U.N. report released Tuesday shows that the country desperately needs more women working, with its economy flailing.
The IEA takeover has been accompanied by some very modest signs of economic recovery. There has been some increase in exports, some exchange rate stabilization and less inflation. But gross domestic product, the sum of all goods and services produced within Afghanistan’s borders, is expected to be outstripped by population growth, meaning that per capita income will decline from $359 in 2022 to $345 in 2024, the report says.
Some of those economic problems are due to IEA policies keeping most women out of the workplace, Steiner said. Those economic problems mean more need in the country, but the U.N. has decided that human rights are non-negotiable and it will reduce its presence in May if the IEA does not relent.
“I think there is no other way of putting it than heartbreaking,” Steiner said in Monday’s interview. “I mean, if I were to imagine the U.N. family not being in Afghanistan today, I have before me these images of millions of young girls, young boys, fathers, mothers, who essentially will not have enough to eat.”
