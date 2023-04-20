Kazakhstan accredits Taliban envoys without recognizing government

(Last Updated On: April 20, 2023)

Kazakhstan has provided Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) diplomats with accreditation but has not formally recognized the Islamic Emirate government.

In a statement this week, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said the IEA’s envoys would be provided with premises for an embassy.

“The arrival of representatives of the new administration in Afghanistan does not signify recognition. That remains the prerogative of the United Nations,” Smadiyarov said.

Smadiyarov noted that a similar arrangement is already in place in numerous countries, including some that neighbor Kazakhstan, such as China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, as well as Pakistan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

This move comes on the heels of reports earlier this week that Kazakhstan plans to increase trade with Afghanistan and open a trade office in the country.