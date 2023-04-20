Latest News
Kazakhstan accredits Taliban envoys without recognizing government
Kazakhstan has provided Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) diplomats with accreditation but has not formally recognized the Islamic Emirate government.
In a statement this week, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said the IEA’s envoys would be provided with premises for an embassy.
“The arrival of representatives of the new administration in Afghanistan does not signify recognition. That remains the prerogative of the United Nations,” Smadiyarov said.
Smadiyarov noted that a similar arrangement is already in place in numerous countries, including some that neighbor Kazakhstan, such as China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, as well as Pakistan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
This move comes on the heels of reports earlier this week that Kazakhstan plans to increase trade with Afghanistan and open a trade office in the country.
Latest News
Uzbekistan sends 185 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Uzbekistan has sent more than 185 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan through Hairatan in the north of Balkh province.
The humanitarian aid includes 48 tons of flour and wheat, 15.7 tons of vegetable oil, more than 10,000 cans of meat, 22 tons of pasta, 24 tons of sugar, and 100,000 packages of instant food.
Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan Ismatulla Irgashev, First Deputy Head of Surkhandarya region Anvar Oripov, Minister of Economy of Afghanistan Deen Mohammad Hanif and other officials took part in the handover ceremony which took place in Hairatan.
Talks were held on the development of mutual trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation between the regions.
Latest News
SIGAR chief concerned US aid ‘funding’ IEA
John Sopko, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), told the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday that he cannot say with certainty that US aid to the country is “not currently funding the Taliban (IEA).”
“While I agree, and we all agree Afghanistan faces a dire humanitarian and economic situation, it is critical that our assistance not be diverted by the Taliban,” Sopko told the House Oversight Committee. “Unfortunately, as I sit here today, I cannot assure this committee or the American taxpayer we are not currently funding the Taliban (IEA).
“Nor can I assure you that the Taliban are not diverting the money we are sending from the intended recipients, which are the poor Afghan people,” he said.
Instead of dealing directly with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) the Biden administration has tried to direct the money into Afghanistan through international organizations and NGOs. But without US observers on the ground to monitor the use of the funding, SIGAR warns in its latest report that aid to the Afghan people could be diverted before it reaches its intended recipient.
Wednesday’s hearing comes roughly two weeks after the Pentagon and State Department sent classified findings of their after-action reviews of the Afghanistan withdrawal to Congress, and the White House released a summary of those findings.
The summary released by the White House largely blamed the Trump administration for setting conditions that led to the disastrous 2021 withdrawal.
Latest News
IEA frees 2,460 prisoners ahead of Eid ul-Fitr
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s supreme leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, has ordered the release of 2,460 prisoners on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, the Supreme Court of Afghanistan said on Wednesday.
According to the decree, the prison term of 471 other prisoners has also been reduced.
The Supreme Court added that this order was made based on the guidance of Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Islamic Emirate, and by the ruling of the country’s chief justice.
It is believed that committees were established across the country to determine which prisoners could be freed.
Kazakhstan accredits Taliban envoys without recognizing government
Uzbekistan sends 185 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
SIGAR chief concerned US aid ‘funding’ IEA
Lucknow Super Giants beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs
ATN secures rights to broadcast IPL matches live
ATN secures digital rights to broadcast IPL
Five countries eager to invest in lithium mines in Nuristan: officials
Afghanistan’s T20 squad against Pakistan announced
NATO criticizes Putin for ‘dangerous and irresponsible’ nuclear rhetoric
COVID-19 in Iran: Nearly 900 new cases, 24 deaths recorded
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Pakistan relations reviewed
Saar: Qatar hosting meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Japan call for engagement with IEA discussed
Saar: West’s meeting with Afghans in Turkey discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s efforts to engage with world discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Journalists’ intersection in Mazar completed: officials
-
Sport4 days ago
IPL: Raza, Shahrukh help Punjab Kings secure two wicket win over Lucknow
-
World3 days ago
World Food Programme halts Sudan operations, 3 workers killed
-
Sport4 days ago
Virat Kohli registers another IPL record
-
World4 days ago
Sudan military rivals fight for power, scores of combatants and 56 civilians killed
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ministry of Finance: Customs exceeds target for last solar year
-
World3 days ago
Four dead in Alabama ‘Sweet 16’ birthday party shooting
-
Latest News3 days ago
OCHA: Afghanistan is facing danger of famine