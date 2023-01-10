Latest News
IEA Supreme Leader: Our relations with the world are based on Sharia
The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada, said while visiting the 205th Al Badr Military Corps on Monday that IEA relations with the world are only in accordance with Sharia rules and Islam.
According to the Ministry of Defense’s statement, while visiting Al-Badr military corps, the Supreme Leader of the IEA met some commanders, officials and Mujahidin (forces).
“Our relations with the world are based on the Sharia rules and no other factor is acceptable to us. You should prepare yourselves, discipline your training, and follow the Sharia rules in your bases,” the Supreme Leader told forces.
He also prayed for the well-being of all Mujahidin and the nation and pledged to support them under any circumstances.
Council of Kabul’s scholars established
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said Tuesday that based on the decree of Supreme Leader Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada a council of scholars of Kabul province was established.
“For the stability and further development of the Islamic system, taking advice from religious scholars is a Sharia order,” IEA said in a statement.
The council consists of 29 members including chairman and deputy chairman.
According to the decree of Hebatullah Akhundzada, the following scholars and influential people are the council of scholars of Kabul province was elected as officials and members.
• Sheikh Khalifa Deen Muhammad as Chairman of the Council of Scholars
• Sheikh Zabihullah Rashidi as Deputy Chairman of the Council
• Sheikh Abdul Hamid Hamasi as a member of the Council and responsible for administrative and financial affairs
• Sheikh Lutfullah Haqqani,
• Sheikh Mohammad Zahid Aziz Khel
• Mawolavi Abdullah
• Mawolavi Asadullah
• Mawolavi Syed Waliullah
• Mawolavi Rafiul Haq
• Sheikh Faizullah
• Mawolavi Muzmal Al Hanafi
• Sheikh Ahmad Shakir
• Sheikh Abdul Rahman Farooqi
• Sheikh Gul Rahman
• Mawolavi Ahmadullah
• Sheikh Zahir Khan
• Mawolavi Naqibullah
• Mawolavi Ismatullah
• Sheikh Faizullah
• Abdul Rahman
• Haji Sahib Mohammad Farooq
• Haji Sahib Abdul Satar
• Haji Sahib Jandad
• Haji Sahib Abdul Hakeem
• Haji Sahib Muhammad Shakir
• Haleem Jan
• Haji Sahib Syed Mahmood
• Haji Sahib Mohammad Ehsan
• Haji Sahib Muslim. These councilors were elected as members.
The officials and members of the Council of Ulemas of Kabul province have the obligation to give advice to the relevant officials in light of Sharia for the improvement of the affairs of this province according to their regulations and on the assigned topics, and to act according to their plan on the advice of the Ulema Council and to make full efforts in implementing the plan, the statement said.
Mazar to get traffic circle that salutes journalists
A traffic round-about to acknowledge the value and role of journalists is to be constructed in Mazar-e-Sharif in northern Afghanistan, the local municipality said.
According to officials, the round-about, which will be called the Journalists’ Intersection, will cost 13 million afghanis and will take three months to complete.
“The cost of this intersection is estimated at 13 million afghanis which is being paid by the municipality,” said Naqibullah Tariq, Mazar’s mayor.
Work on the project has already started, officials said.
In the meantime, journalists have welcomed this move of the Islamic Emirate, saying the project should be completed soon.
“This shows that the government appreciates the work of journalists,” said Latifullah Sahak, head of the media safety committee in Balkh.
“Journalists’ Intersection in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif not only gives value to the work of journalists but also adds to the beauty of the city,” said Sajad Mosavi, a journalist.
The construction of this project meanwhile was meant to get underway four years ago but work came to a halt. However, the project will now be completed, officials said.
Without female staff, we cannot provide aid to Afghans in need: Egeland
Following the restrictions on barring women from working at NGOs, the head of the Norwegian Refugee Council says that the presence of female employees is necessary to help needy families in Afghanistan, and without them, all the activities of this council have stopped.
In a meeting with the minister of Repatriation and Refugees (MoRR) on Sunday, the head of the Norwegian Refugee Council, Jan Egeland, said that without the presence of women, they cannot resume vital aid operations in Afghanistan.
According to him, in the last six months, 850,000 Afghans have been helped, and currently, 469 female employees are needed to help another 700,000 people.
“Without our female colleagues, we cannot work; we will not work,” said Egeland.
“We are not able to provide for the women of Afghanistan, but we would also not be a principled employer if we agreed to this,” he added.
“We are not giving aid to the hundreds of thousands of people we serve here in Afghanistan.”
In the meantime, Abdul Mutalib Haqqani, MoRR’s spokesman, said that efforts are underway to create a Sharia framework for women’s education and work, and humanitarian aid should not be conditional, and foreigners should not make hasty decisions about Afghanistan.
“In this case, discussions are going on and our effort is to adopt a Sharia solution to remove the ban on women’s education in universities and their work in foreign and government institutions,” he said.
At the same time, the Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan in the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has also met with Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, minister of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice for the immediate cancellation of the ban on women’s work and education.
Markus Potzel has said that the current situation is worrying for the aid organizations and that the working conditions of women in the organizations should be provided for the sake of saving the people of Afghanistan.
Previously, the head of UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) had warned that if the restrictions on women’s work in NGOs are not lifted, the institutions supported by this organization will not be able to continue humanitarian and assistance programs in Afghanistan.
