IEA Supreme Leader: Our relations with the world are based on Sharia

(Last Updated On: January 10, 2023)

The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada, said while visiting the 205th Al Badr Military Corps on Monday that IEA relations with the world are only in accordance with Sharia rules and Islam.

According to the Ministry of Defense’s statement, while visiting Al-Badr military corps, the Supreme Leader of the IEA met some commanders, officials and Mujahidin (forces).

“Our relations with the world are based on the Sharia rules and no other factor is acceptable to us. You should prepare yourselves, discipline your training, and follow the Sharia rules in your bases,” the Supreme Leader told forces.

He also prayed for the well-being of all Mujahidin and the nation and pledged to support them under any circumstances.