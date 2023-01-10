No changes made to personnel at Afghan embassy in Tehran: Iran

(Last Updated On: January 10, 2023)

Following the publication of reports about new appointments at the Afghan embassy in Tehran, Iran’s Foreign Ministry says there have been no staff changes at the Afghan embassy in that country.

Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said that the changes in the diplomatic organization will be made based on the situation and relations between the two countries.

“The Afghan embassy is as active in Tehran as before, and relations between the Afghan embassy and Tehran is established, and no new developments have occurred in this matter,” said Kanaani.

According to reports, the Islamic Emirate’s foreign ministry has introduced Fazl Mohammad Haqqani as the new head of the Afghan embassy in Tehran

However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet commented on the issue.

Some experts meanwhile believe that the relations between Kabul and Tehran are expanding and that Iran is committed to cooperating with the new rulers of Afghanistan.

“The relations between the countries of the region are based on good neighborliness, and this relation can be useful in solving the tensions and needs of the two countries,” said Sayed Moqadam Amin, a political analyst.