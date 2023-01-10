Latest News
Afghanistan’s mining industry never achieved its potential, despite US efforts: SIGAR
Afghanistan’s extractives industry never achieved its potential, despite years of US development efforts, a US watchdog report concluded.
The US government spent nearly $1 billion to fund critical mineral surveys, mineral exploration, regulatory reforms and capacity development for the former Afghan government, according to the report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, or SIGAR.
“US efforts in Afghanistan’s extractives industry presented one of the greatest opportunities for the Afghan government to generate royalty income, grow its economy, and provide meaningful employment,” the report said. “Nonetheless, multiple factors, including corruption and illegitimate and unregulated mining, hindered Afghanistan’s ability to successfully develop its extractives industry.”
For example, corruption persisted throughout US efforts to develop Afghanistan’s extractives industry and political elites, warlords, military personnel, and the police controlled many mining operations—the former Afghan government estimated that it lost $300 million in revenues annually from illegal mining, according to the report.
SIGAR said that Afghanistan’s challenges in the industry, along with the COVID-19 pandemic, the collapse of the former Afghan government, and the lack of accountability and oversight, impeded sustainable progress in the development of the country’s extractives industry.
The US government estimated the territory of Afghanistan could hold more than $1 trillion worth of mineral deposits, which could be used to generate potentially significant revenue for the Afghan government and support Afghanistan’s economic development.
SIGAR also highlighted that US agencies did not perform required oversight of the programs to develop Afghanistan’s extractives industry.
“In the 20 years of US presence, there was no developmental and infrastructural strategy or plan,” said Shabir Bashiri, an economic expert.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) meanwhile has prioritized mining in its bid to boost the country’s economy.
“There has been greater transparency, expedition and biddings in the mining sector since the Islamic Emirate took over. Efforts are ongoing for the extraction of our oil and minerals. Hopefully it will eliminate economic poverty in Afghanistan,” said Sakhi Ahmad Paiman, deputy head of Chamber of Industries and Mines.
Latest News
IEA forms commission on girls’ education
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has set up a commission made up of several ministries to find a solution to the issue of girls’ education within a specified time frame, a delegation of Islamic scholars visiting Kabul said on Tuesday.
Mohammad Al-Sagheer, secretary-general of the International Organization to Support the Prophet of Islam, told a press conference that he heard from IEA officials it is not possible for a government led by clerics not to allow education.
He said that there are technical and logistical issues which the newly-established commission will seek to resolve within a specified time frame.
The scholar also called on Islamic countries to recognize the IEA.
“We urge the Islamic countries to strengthen their relations with the Islamic Emirate, recognize it and cooperate with it,” Al-Sagheer said.
Referring to the issue of frozen assets, Al-Sagheer said that the United States should free the assets to improve Afghanistan’s economic situation.
“The people of this country have suffered 40 years of conflict. There are half a million orphans. We want the US to release Afghan assets so that the country’s economy improves,” Al-Sagheer said.
Latest News
No changes made to personnel at Afghan embassy in Tehran: Iran
Following the publication of reports about new appointments at the Afghan embassy in Tehran, Iran’s Foreign Ministry says there have been no staff changes at the Afghan embassy in that country.
Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said that the changes in the diplomatic organization will be made based on the situation and relations between the two countries.
“The Afghan embassy is as active in Tehran as before, and relations between the Afghan embassy and Tehran is established, and no new developments have occurred in this matter,” said Kanaani.
According to reports, the Islamic Emirate’s foreign ministry has introduced Fazl Mohammad Haqqani as the new head of the Afghan embassy in Tehran
However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet commented on the issue.
Some experts meanwhile believe that the relations between Kabul and Tehran are expanding and that Iran is committed to cooperating with the new rulers of Afghanistan.
“The relations between the countries of the region are based on good neighborliness, and this relation can be useful in solving the tensions and needs of the two countries,” said Sayed Moqadam Amin, a political analyst.
Latest News
IEA Supreme Leader: Our relations with the world are based on Sharia
The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada, said while visiting the 205th Al Badr Military Corps on Monday that IEA relations with the world are only in accordance with Sharia rules and Islam.
According to the Ministry of Defense’s statement, while visiting Al-Badr military corps, the Supreme Leader of the IEA met some commanders, officials and Mujahidin (forces).
“Our relations with the world are based on the Sharia rules and no other factor is acceptable to us. You should prepare yourselves, discipline your training, and follow the Sharia rules in your bases,” the Supreme Leader told forces.
He also prayed for the well-being of all Mujahidin and the nation and pledged to support them under any circumstances.
