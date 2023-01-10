Council of Kabul’s scholars established

(Last Updated On: January 10, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said Tuesday that based on the decree of Supreme Leader Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada a council of scholars of Kabul province was established.

“For the stability and further development of the Islamic system, taking advice from religious scholars is a Sharia order,” IEA said in a statement.

The council consists of 29 members including chairman and deputy chairman.

According to the decree of Hebatullah Akhundzada, the following scholars and influential people are the council of scholars of Kabul province was elected as officials and members.

• Sheikh Khalifa Deen Muhammad as Chairman of the Council of Scholars

• Sheikh Zabihullah Rashidi as Deputy Chairman of the Council

• Sheikh Abdul Hamid Hamasi as a member of the Council and responsible for administrative and financial affairs

• Sheikh Lutfullah Haqqani,

• Sheikh Mohammad Zahid Aziz Khel

• Mawolavi Abdullah

• Mawolavi Asadullah

• Mawolavi Syed Waliullah

• Mawolavi Rafiul Haq

• Sheikh Faizullah

• Mawolavi Muzmal Al Hanafi

• Sheikh Ahmad Shakir

• Sheikh Abdul Rahman Farooqi

• Sheikh Gul Rahman

• Mawolavi Ahmadullah

• Sheikh Zahir Khan

• Mawolavi Naqibullah

• Mawolavi Ismatullah

• Sheikh Faizullah

• Abdul Rahman

• Haji Sahib Mohammad Farooq

• Haji Sahib Abdul Satar

• Haji Sahib Jandad

• Haji Sahib Abdul Hakeem

• Haji Sahib Muhammad Shakir

• Haleem Jan

• Haji Sahib Syed Mahmood

• Haji Sahib Mohammad Ehsan

• Haji Sahib Muslim. These councilors were elected as members.

The officials and members of the Council of Ulemas of Kabul province have the obligation to give advice to the relevant officials in light of Sharia for the improvement of the affairs of this province according to their regulations and on the assigned topics, and to act according to their plan on the advice of the Ulema Council and to make full efforts in implementing the plan, the statement said.