IEA thwarts sale of 9-year-old girl in Nangarhar province

(Last Updated On: January 15, 2023)

Mohammad Sadiq Akef, spokesman for the vice and virtue ministry, said Saturday that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) prevented a nine-year-old girl from being sold to cover a 220,000 Pakistani Rupees debt.

The sale was stopped in Achin district in Nangarhar.

According to Akef, the child, named Fawzia, was due to be sold to a man named Rahman Wali.

“A few days ago, a number of biased circles published reports that a father is selling his daughter in exchange for a loan. The officials of the Islamic Emirate held themselves responsible after being informed of this case and after investigating and receiving the facts, it was found that a number of biased circles were trying to defame the Islamic Emirate by receiving money,” said Akef.

According to Akef, after the matter was investigated, the minister and officials paid serious attention to the issue and summoned everyone involved to Kabul.

“The girl, the girl’s father and the person who lent money were called to Kabul and the minister paid the person’s money and helped the debtor to prevent similar cases in the future,” Akef added.

Akef also warned that if such cases occur in the future, “legal action will be taken against both sides.”