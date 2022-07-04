India records over 16,000 new COVID cases in 24 hours

(Last Updated On: July 4, 2022)

India reported 16,135 new coronavirus infections and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry’s update on Monday morning.

Of the 24 deaths reported on Monday, 16 were from the last 24 hours and eight were previously unreported deaths reconciled to Kerala’s death toll.

With Monday’s figures, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 43,518,564 and death toll rose to to 525,223.

Neighboring Pakistan meanwhile reported Sunday as many as 675 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the National Institute of Health (NIH) data showed.

According to the National Institute of Health, 16,632 COVID tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours, out of which 675 turned out to be positive.

Two COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, said NIH, adding that 153 people are in critical condition.