Australia hits 10,000 COVID deaths, experts warn thousands more will die

(Last Updated On: July 3, 2022)

Australia has reached the grim milestone of 10,000 COVID-19 related deaths, with more than 7,000 fatalities reported in the last six months.

Australia has reported 7,755 deaths so far this year, the Daily Mail reported Sunday.

There were 909 COVID-19 related fatalities in 2020 and 1,344 last year.

Experts however warn that the total death toll could reach 14,000 by the end of this year.

New South Wales and Victoria recorded 24 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, lifting Australia’s total number of fatalities over the 10,000 mark, the Daily Mail reported.

That number is expected to increase even further as other states and territories disclose their numbers on Sunday.

“We are going to actually end up with about 14,000 deaths this year from COVID if we keep going at this rate,” Griffith University infectious diseases and immunology program director Nigel McMillan said.