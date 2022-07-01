COVID-19 cases on the rise world-wide: WHO

(Last Updated On: July 1, 2022)

The number of new coronavirus cases globally rose by 18 percent last week, as more than 4.1 million cases were reported, according to the World Health Organization.

The number of deaths due to the virus remained relatively constant with the week prior at about 8,500, WHO said in its latest report.

Deaths due to the virus primarily rose in three regions – the Middle East, Southeast Asia and the Americas.

The biggest weekly rise in cases was recorded in the Middle East, where they increased by 47 percent. Europe and Southeast Asia saw a 32 percent rise in infection level, and the Americas reported a 14 percent rise.

The rise, according to WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus occurred in 110 countries and is being driven mostly by the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants.

The pandemic, he said, “is changing, but it’s not over.”

Ghebreyesus also said that as countries relax their surveillance of the virus, the ability to track its evolution has become more limited.