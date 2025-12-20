Deputy PM Baradar urges world to expand economic ties with IEA instead of sanctions

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, has urged the countries in the region and around the world to soften and expand their economic relations with the Islamic Emirate instead of imposing sanctions and undue pressure.

In a statement issued by the deputy PMs office, Baradar made these remarks on Saturday during a speech at the inauguration ceremony of a commercial market in Balkh province.

Baradar added that a prosperous and strong Afghanistan is not to the detriment of other countries in the region; rather, it contributes to the welfare and strengthening of other nations.

He said: “The Islamic Emirate believes in comprehensive economic and political authenticity in the field of regional and international cooperation, provided that there is mutual respect for major values and fundamental principles.”

He stated that IEA’s engagement with the private sector in large-scale and long-term projects—based on public-private partnerships or other types of contracts—conveys a clear message that the environment for domestic and foreign investment in Afghanistan is favorable, and that anyone can take advantage of this opportunity.