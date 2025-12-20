Karzai urges reopening of girls’ schools and universities for Afghanistan’s bright future

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai says knowledge and education are the primary pillars of progress and dignity in any society.

In a post marking the end of the academic year and the preparation of 12th-grade graduates for the Kankor (university entrance) exam, Karzai said on Saturday that Afghanistan needs hundreds of thousands of female and male doctors, engineers, economists, technology specialists, and experts in other fields to become self-reliant.

He called on all students to make greater efforts and to reach higher levels in scientific and social sciences.

He once again emphasized: “I hope that, for a bright future for Afghanistan, girls’ schools and universities should be reopened so that our daughters can stand on their own feet and become worthy of serving the country.”