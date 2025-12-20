Latest News
Karzai urges reopening of girls’ schools and universities for Afghanistan’s bright future
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai says knowledge and education are the primary pillars of progress and dignity in any society.
In a post marking the end of the academic year and the preparation of 12th-grade graduates for the Kankor (university entrance) exam, Karzai said on Saturday that Afghanistan needs hundreds of thousands of female and male doctors, engineers, economists, technology specialists, and experts in other fields to become self-reliant.
He called on all students to make greater efforts and to reach higher levels in scientific and social sciences.
He once again emphasized: “I hope that, for a bright future for Afghanistan, girls’ schools and universities should be reopened so that our daughters can stand on their own feet and become worthy of serving the country.”
Afghan health minister calls for medical cooperation between Kabul and New Delhi
Afghanistan’s Health Minister, Noor Jalal Jalali, held a meeting on Saturday with officials from Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council (PharmEXCIL) to discuss expanding cooperation and bilateral relations in the fields of medicines, medical products, and health equipment between Kabul and New Delhi.
In a statement issued by the Afghan Health Ministry, both sides also emphasized strengthening the pharmaceutical industry’s capacity and the importance of providing affordable, high-quality medicines to the public.
The talks also focused on boosting cooperation in medicines, medical products, and healthcare equipment, highlighting affordable and quality drug access.
Jalali called PharmEXCIL’s support crucial for strengthening Afghanistan’s healthcare system and delivering standardized services.
He added the partnership is strategically important for drug safety, quality assurance, and sustainable health services.
PharmEXCIL outlined its work in pharmaceuticals, vaccines, biologics, medical devices, diagnostics equipment, herbal medicines, contract manufacturing, and R&D.
The council, under India’s Ministry of Commerce, oversees the promotion, regulation, and export of Indian medicines and health products.
PharmEXCIL also donated around 100,000 patches to Afghanistan to support treatment of seasonal illnesses.
Deputy PM Baradar urges world to expand economic ties with IEA instead of sanctions
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, has urged the countries in the region and around the world to soften and expand their economic relations with the Islamic Emirate instead of imposing sanctions and undue pressure.
In a statement issued by the deputy PMs office, Baradar made these remarks on Saturday during a speech at the inauguration ceremony of a commercial market in Balkh province.
Baradar added that a prosperous and strong Afghanistan is not to the detriment of other countries in the region; rather, it contributes to the welfare and strengthening of other nations.
He said: “The Islamic Emirate believes in comprehensive economic and political authenticity in the field of regional and international cooperation, provided that there is mutual respect for major values and fundamental principles.”
He stated that IEA’s engagement with the private sector in large-scale and long-term projects—based on public-private partnerships or other types of contracts—conveys a clear message that the environment for domestic and foreign investment in Afghanistan is favorable, and that anyone can take advantage of this opportunity.
Pakistan summons Afghan diplomat over deadly attack in North Waziristan
Pakistan on Friday summoned Afghan Deputy Head of Mission in Islamabad to convey “strong demarche” over a deadly attack on a military camp in North Waziristan District that killed four Pakistani soldiers.
In a statement, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attack was carried out by a faction of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
The statement said that Pakistan conveyed “grave concern over the continued support and facilitation” provided by the Islamic Emirate to TTP.
Pakistan has demanded “a full investigation and decisive action against the perpetrators and facilitators of the terrorist attacks launched against Pakistan from Afghan soil.”
It urged the Islamic Emirate “to take immediate, concrete and verifiable measures against all terror groups operating from its territory, including their leadership, and deny the continued use of Afghan soil for terrorism against Pakistan.
According to the statement, the Islamic Emirate has been “categorically informed that Pakistan reserves the right to defend its sovereignty and protect its citizens, and will take all necessary measures to respond to terrorism originating from Afghan soil.”
Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that attacks in the country are originated from Afghan soil, a charge the Islamic Emirate denies.
