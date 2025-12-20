Afghan health minister calls for medical cooperation between Kabul and New Delhi

Afghanistan’s Health Minister, Noor Jalal Jalali, held a meeting on Saturday with officials from Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council (PharmEXCIL) to discuss expanding cooperation and bilateral relations in the fields of medicines, medical products, and health equipment between Kabul and New Delhi.

In a statement issued by the Afghan Health Ministry, both sides also emphasized strengthening the pharmaceutical industry’s capacity and the importance of providing affordable, high-quality medicines to the public.

The talks also focused on boosting cooperation in medicines, medical products, and healthcare equipment, highlighting affordable and quality drug access.

Jalali called PharmEXCIL’s support crucial for strengthening Afghanistan’s healthcare system and delivering standardized services.

He added the partnership is strategically important for drug safety, quality assurance, and sustainable health services.

PharmEXCIL outlined its work in pharmaceuticals, vaccines, biologics, medical devices, diagnostics equipment, herbal medicines, contract manufacturing, and R&D.

The council, under India’s Ministry of Commerce, oversees the promotion, regulation, and export of Indian medicines and health products.

PharmEXCIL also donated around 100,000 patches to Afghanistan to support treatment of seasonal illnesses.