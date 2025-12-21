Latest News
Three Afghan migrants freeze to death near Iran border
Amnesty International this week urged countries to halt forced returns to Afghanistan, citing a “real risk of serious harm” to those sent back.
Three Afghan migrants have died from exposure while attempting to cross illegally into Iran amid freezing temperatures in Afghanistan’s western province of Herat, an Afghan army official said on Saturday.
The victims were part of a group that tried to cross the Iran–Afghanistan border earlier this week but was stopped by Afghan border forces. “Three people who wanted to illegally cross the border died due to the severe cold,” the official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.
He added that the body of a shepherd was also discovered in the mountainous Kohsan district, apparently after succumbing to the extreme weather. Search operations were carried out on Wednesday night, but the bodies were recovered the following day.
The incident comes as Afghanistan faces a sharp rise in returnees from neighboring countries. According to the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), more than 1.8 million Afghans were forced to return from Iran between January and the end of November 2025, with most cases described as “forced and coerced returns.”
UNHCR has warned that the large-scale returns, often carried out under harsh conditions, are placing enormous strain on Afghanistan’s already fragile services and resources, increasing the risk of renewed displacement, including further migration back to Iran and Pakistan.
Afghanistan is grappling with overlapping crises, including the aftermath of two major earthquakes in recent months, heightened vulnerability to climate change, and ongoing international sanctions.
The United Nations has condemned restrictions on women and girls—excluding them from many jobs and public spaces—as “gender apartheid.”
Meanwhile, the UN World Food Programme says more than 17 million people across the country are currently facing acute food insecurity.
Afghan health minister calls for medical cooperation between Kabul and New Delhi
Afghanistan’s Health Minister, Noor Jalal Jalali, held a meeting on Saturday with officials from Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council (PharmEXCIL) to discuss expanding cooperation and bilateral relations in the fields of medicines, medical products, and health equipment between Kabul and New Delhi.
In a statement issued by the Afghan Health Ministry, both sides also emphasized strengthening the pharmaceutical industry’s capacity and the importance of providing affordable, high-quality medicines to the public.
The talks also focused on boosting cooperation in medicines, medical products, and healthcare equipment, highlighting affordable and quality drug access.
Jalali called PharmEXCIL’s support crucial for strengthening Afghanistan’s healthcare system and delivering standardized services.
He added the partnership is strategically important for drug safety, quality assurance, and sustainable health services.
PharmEXCIL outlined its work in pharmaceuticals, vaccines, biologics, medical devices, diagnostics equipment, herbal medicines, contract manufacturing, and R&D.
The council, under India’s Ministry of Commerce, oversees the promotion, regulation, and export of Indian medicines and health products.
PharmEXCIL also donated around 100,000 patches to Afghanistan to support treatment of seasonal illnesses.
Deputy PM Baradar urges world to expand economic ties with IEA instead of sanctions
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, has urged the countries in the region and around the world to soften and expand their economic relations with the Islamic Emirate instead of imposing sanctions and undue pressure.
In a statement issued by the deputy PMs office, Baradar made these remarks on Saturday during a speech at the inauguration ceremony of a commercial market in Balkh province.
Baradar added that a prosperous and strong Afghanistan is not to the detriment of other countries in the region; rather, it contributes to the welfare and strengthening of other nations.
He said: “The Islamic Emirate believes in comprehensive economic and political authenticity in the field of regional and international cooperation, provided that there is mutual respect for major values and fundamental principles.”
He stated that IEA’s engagement with the private sector in large-scale and long-term projects—based on public-private partnerships or other types of contracts—conveys a clear message that the environment for domestic and foreign investment in Afghanistan is favorable, and that anyone can take advantage of this opportunity.
Karzai urges reopening of girls’ schools and universities for Afghanistan’s bright future
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai says knowledge and education are the primary pillars of progress and dignity in any society.
In a post marking the end of the academic year and the preparation of 12th-grade graduates for the Kankor (university entrance) exam, Karzai said on Saturday that Afghanistan needs hundreds of thousands of female and male doctors, engineers, economists, technology specialists, and experts in other fields to become self-reliant.
He called on all students to make greater efforts and to reach higher levels in scientific and social sciences.
He once again emphasized: “I hope that, for a bright future for Afghanistan, girls’ schools and universities should be reopened so that our daughters can stand on their own feet and become worthy of serving the country.”
