UNAMA head calls on the world to deliver more aid to Kunar earthquake victims

Roza Otunbayeva, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, has called on the international community to step up assistance for those affected by the recent earthquake in Kunar province as winter approaches.

During her visit to the earthquake-stricken areas of Kunar, Otunbayeva emphasized the widespread needs of the population, noting that winter is approaching and temperatures in the mountainous region are rapidly falling.

She added that half a million people still require urgent aid, and there is a clear shortage of nurses and doctors, while the victims are in need of broader health services.

As a result of the recent earthquake in eastern provinces, more than 2,200 people lost their lives and over 3,600 were injured. Nearly 7,000 homes were destroyed and 21 health centers were damaged.

The UN official stressed that continued international support and mobilization of resources to deliver healthcare, shelter, and winter supplies could save the lives of thousands of affected people.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has launched a $140 million humanitarian appeal to respond to the needs of victims of the deadly earthquake in eastern Afghanistan.