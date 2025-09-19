Connect with us

Latest News

UNAMA head calls on the world to deliver more aid to Kunar earthquake victims

Published

2 minutes ago

on

Roza Otunbayeva, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, has called on the international community to step up assistance for those affected by the recent earthquake in Kunar province as winter approaches.

During her visit to the earthquake-stricken areas of Kunar, Otunbayeva emphasized the widespread needs of the population, noting that winter is approaching and temperatures in the mountainous region are rapidly falling.

She added that half a million people still require urgent aid, and there is a clear shortage of nurses and doctors, while the victims are in need of broader health services.

As a result of the recent earthquake in eastern provinces, more than 2,200 people lost their lives and over 3,600 were injured. Nearly 7,000 homes were destroyed and 21 health centers were damaged.

The UN official stressed that continued international support and mobilization of resources to deliver healthcare, shelter, and winter supplies could save the lives of thousands of affected people.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has launched a $140 million humanitarian appeal to respond to the needs of victims of the deadly earthquake in eastern Afghanistan.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

China stresses Afghan sovereignty as Trump seeks to regain Bagram air base

Published

6 hours ago

on

September 19, 2025

By

Beijing has reaffirmed its support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty following U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks that he is seeking to regain access to former U.S. air base Bagram from the Islamic Emirate.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian has emphasized that China respects Afghanistan’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

“China respects Afghanistan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. The future of Afghanistan should be in the hands of the Afghan people. We emphasize that hyping up tensions do not win support. We hope relevant sides could play constructive role for regional stability.”

His remarks came in response to speculation surrounding U.S. president’s interest in the strategically important Bagram base, once the largest American military facility in Afghanistan before the U.S. withdrawal in 2021.

China has consistently urged external powers to avoid fueling instability in Afghanistan, while maintaining its own engagement with the IEA-led government, particularly on economic and regional security cooperation.

Continue Reading

Latest News

British couple released after eight months of detention in Afghanistan

Published

7 hours ago

on

September 19, 2025

By

A British couple who had been imprisoned by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) for nearly eight months have been released.

Peter Reynolds, 80, and his wife Barbie, 76, who have lived in Afghanistan for almost two decades, were arrested on February 1 this year in Bamiyan province.

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the couple had been detained for violating Afghan laws and were freed following judicial proceedings.

He emphasized that the Islamic Emirate does not view cases involving foreign nationals through political lense, and called for consular services to be provided without political considerations.

The Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude to Qatar for its mediation efforts and confirmed that, upon release, the couple were handed over to Richard Lindsay, the UK’s Special Envoy.

Continue Reading

Latest News

UNHCR deploys international female staff in Kabul amid restrictions on Afghan women workers

Published

10 hours ago

on

September 19, 2025

By

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has deployed international female staff to its encashment centre in Kabul after Afghan women staff were barred from working under instructions from the Islamic Emirate.

UNHCR said it had suspended activities on September 9 at all encashment centres across Afghanistan, stressing that it is not possible to interview and register returnees without female staff. More than half of returnees are women, and over 30 percent are female heads of households, making their participation in the process essential.

The agency noted that the deployment of international female staff was an exceptional and temporary measure to ease the humanitarian crisis, with many women and children waiting days for assistance. It underlined that this arrangement is not sustainable and that discussions are ongoing with the authorities to allow Afghan female staff to return.

UNHCR emphasized that the long-term solution must enable women returnees to be supported by national female staff, in line with cultural and religious norms.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!