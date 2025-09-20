Sanaullah: Attack from Afghanistan on Pakistan is attack on Saudi Arabia

Rana Sanaullah, political adviser to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has said that under the newly signed Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defense pact, any militant strike launched from Afghanistan against Pakistan will also be regarded as an attack on Saudi Arabia.

In an interview with Geo News, Sanaullah said the agreement represents a major blow to Pakistan’s long-time rival, India. He added that under the pact, an attack on Saudi Arabia will be treated as an attack on Pakistan, and vice versa, with responses similar to Pakistan’s past “legitimate defense” against India.

“Now, after this agreement, any terrorist attack from Afghanistan on Pakistan will also be regarded as an attack on Saudi Arabia, and it will be responded to just as we responded in the Marka-e-Haq against India,” he said.

Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that attacks inside their country are planned from Afghan soil. However, the Islamic Emirate has rejected these accusations, insisting that Afghanistan is not responsible for Pakistan’s “security failures.”