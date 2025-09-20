Afghanistan and U.S. would benefit from strengthened relations: Khalilzad

Former U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said both Afghanistan and the United States stand to gain from improved ties, identifying counterterrorism as a key area of mutual interest.

“For the US, an obvious and important area is counterterrorismm,” he noted in a post on X. “Afghans have their own reasons for seeking much better relations, including the threats and challenges they face from their neighborhood.”

Khalilzad added that the most immediate obstacle remains the issue of prisoners and hostages, stressing that it is vital to resolve this matter as soon as possible.

U.S. officials held talks on Saturday with Afghan authorities regarding Americans held in Afghanistan.

Adam Boehler, the Trump administration’s special hostage envoy, and Zalmay Khalilzad met Foreign Minister foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Washington does not recognise the Islamic Emirate, which seized power in 2021 after 20 years of U.S. military intervention in Afghanistan.