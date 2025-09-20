Latest News
Trump says he is speaking with Afghanistan regarding Bagram air base
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he was speaking with Afghanistan about regaining control of the Bagram air base.
“We should have never given it up,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, Reuters reported.
The comments come a day after Trump, in a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, said the United States sought to regain control of the base used by American forces following the attacks of September 11, 2001.
The withdrawal of American forces in 2021 led to a takeover of the base by the Islamic Emirate.
Afghan officials expressed opposition to a revived U.S. presence.
“Afghanistan and the United States need to engage with one another … without the United States maintaining any military presence in any part of Afghanistan,” Zakir Jalay, an Afghan foreign ministry official, said in a post on X on Thursday.
Afghanistan and U.S. would benefit from strengthened relations: Khalilzad
Former U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said both Afghanistan and the United States stand to gain from improved ties, identifying counterterrorism as a key area of mutual interest.
“For the US, an obvious and important area is counterterrorismm,” he noted in a post on X. “Afghans have their own reasons for seeking much better relations, including the threats and challenges they face from their neighborhood.”
Khalilzad added that the most immediate obstacle remains the issue of prisoners and hostages, stressing that it is vital to resolve this matter as soon as possible.
U.S. officials held talks on Saturday with Afghan authorities regarding Americans held in Afghanistan.
Adam Boehler, the Trump administration’s special hostage envoy, and Zalmay Khalilzad met Foreign Minister foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi.
Washington does not recognise the Islamic Emirate, which seized power in 2021 after 20 years of U.S. military intervention in Afghanistan.
Sanaullah: Attack from Afghanistan on Pakistan is attack on Saudi Arabia
Rana Sanaullah, political adviser to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has said that under the newly signed Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defense pact, any militant strike launched from Afghanistan against Pakistan will also be regarded as an attack on Saudi Arabia.
In an interview with Geo News, Sanaullah said the agreement represents a major blow to Pakistan’s long-time rival, India. He added that under the pact, an attack on Saudi Arabia will be treated as an attack on Pakistan, and vice versa, with responses similar to Pakistan’s past “legitimate defense” against India.
“Now, after this agreement, any terrorist attack from Afghanistan on Pakistan will also be regarded as an attack on Saudi Arabia, and it will be responded to just as we responded in the Marka-e-Haq against India,” he said.
Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that attacks inside their country are planned from Afghan soil. However, the Islamic Emirate has rejected these accusations, insisting that Afghanistan is not responsible for Pakistan’s “security failures.”
UNAMA head calls on the world to deliver more aid to Kunar earthquake victims
Roza Otunbayeva, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, has called on the international community to step up assistance for those affected by the recent earthquake in Kunar province as winter approaches.
During her visit to the earthquake-stricken areas of Kunar, Otunbayeva emphasized the widespread needs of the population, noting that winter is approaching and temperatures in the mountainous region are rapidly falling.
She added that half a million people still require urgent aid, and there is a clear shortage of nurses and doctors, while the victims are in need of broader health services.
As a result of the recent earthquake in eastern provinces, more than 2,200 people lost their lives and over 3,600 were injured. Nearly 7,000 homes were destroyed and 21 health centers were damaged.
The UN official stressed that continued international support and mobilization of resources to deliver healthcare, shelter, and winter supplies could save the lives of thousands of affected people.
Meanwhile, the United Nations has launched a $140 million humanitarian appeal to respond to the needs of victims of the deadly earthquake in eastern Afghanistan.
