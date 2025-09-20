Japan allocates $1 million for earthquake relief in Afghanistan

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he was speaking with Afghanistan about regaining control of the Bagram air base.

“We should have never given it up,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, Reuters reported.

The comments come a day after Trump, in a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, said the United States sought to regain control of the base used by American forces following the attacks of September 11, 2001.

The withdrawal of American forces in 2021 led to a takeover of the base by the Islamic Emirate.

Afghan officials expressed opposition to a revived U.S. presence.

“Afghanistan and the United States need to engage with one another … without the United States maintaining any military presence in any part of Afghanistan,” Zakir Jalay, an Afghan foreign ministry official, said in a post on X on Thursday.