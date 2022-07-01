COVID-19
South Korea says leaflets sent by defectors unlikely to be cause of COVID in North Korea
South Korea’s unification ministry said on Friday there is “no possibility” of COVID-19 entering North Korea via contaminated balloons sent by activists in the South.
North Korea said earlier in the day the country’s first outbreak began with patients touching “alien things” near the border with South Korea, apparently shifting blame to its neighbour for the wave of infections that hit the isolated country, Reuters reported.
The North’s state media did not directly mention South Korea, but North Korean defectors and activists have for decades flown balloons from the South across the heavily fortified border, carrying leaflets and humanitarian aid.
COVID-19
India records spike in daily COVID cases and 21 deaths in 24 hours
India logged 17,073 new COVID-19 cases early Monday morning, raising its tally to 43,407,046, and 21 deaths in the past 24 hours, the health ministry reported.
The death toll now stands at 525,020.
The national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.57 percent, the ministry said.
Pakistan’s ministry of health meanwhile reported Monday that it had recorded 382 new cases in the last 24 hours.
This took Pakistan’s COVID-19 total case count to over 1.53 million. Two deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours.
However, experts say Pakistan may potentially witness another COVID-19 wave as the country continues to see an uptick in new cases.
COVID-19
Pfizer says tweaked COVID-19 shots boost omicron protection
Pfizer announced Saturday that tweaking its COVID-19 vaccine to better target the omicron variant is safe and works — just days before US regulators debate whether to offer Americans updated booster shots this fall.
The vaccines currently used in the US still offer strong protection against severe COVID-19 disease and death — especially if people have gotten a booster dose, AP reported.
But those vaccines target the original coronavirus strain and their effectiveness against any infection dropped markedly when the super-contagious omicron mutant emerged.
Now with omicron’s even more transmissible relatives spreading widely, the US Food and Drug Administration is considering ordering a recipe change for the vaccines made by both Pfizer and rival Moderna in hopes that modified boosters could better protect against another COVID-19 surge expected this fall and winter.
Pfizer and its partner BioNTech studied two different ways of updating their shots — targeting just omicron, or a combination booster that adds omicron protection to the original vaccine. They also tested whether to keep today’s standard dosage — 30 micrograms — or to double the shots’ strength.
In a study of more than 1,200 middle-aged and older adults who’d already had three vaccine doses, Pfizer said both booster approaches spurred a substantial jump in omicron-fighting antibodies.
“Based on these data, we believe we have two very strong omicron-adapted candidates,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.
Pfizer’s omicron-only booster sparked the strongest immune response against that variant.
COVID-19
India sees surge in new COVID-19 infections
India’s ministry of health on Thursday reported they have seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country in the past 24 hours.
According to the health ministry, 13,313 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, compared to 12,249 cases on Wednesday.
According to the Ministry, 10,972 people have recovered from the infection which took the total number of recoveries to over 42 million.
With the recorded cases, India’s active caseload now stands at 83,990.
The ministry also said 38 people have died in the last 24 hours due to the infection, taking the total number of deaths to 524,941.
South Korea says leaflets sent by defectors unlikely to be cause of COVID in North Korea
Bayat Foundation provides aid packages to flood victims in Takhar
Sleeping with light linked to higher risk of diabetes, obesity: study
Issue of girls’ education raised at gathering of religious scholars in Kabul
Russia and China slam NATO after alliance raises alarm
Da Afghanistan Bank receives $900 million in cash aid to date
Nuristan forest fire rages for the 11th day
Heavy storms and drought damage fresh fruits in Kandahar
Exports to Pakistan increase sharply, thanks to coal and cotton
Brazilian soccer icon Pele calls on Putin to stop ‘wicked’ Ukraine invasion
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
IEA calls for release of frozen funds following deadly earthquake
-
Latest News5 days ago
Former commander of Faryab’s uprising forces returns to Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan-Pakistan ODI series ‘not possible this year’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Red Crescent allocates 10 Million AFN for earthquake victims
-
Featured5 days ago
China pledges over $7 million in aid for quake victims
-
Featured5 days ago
Thousands of earthquake victims in need of water and food, at risk of disease
-
Featured5 days ago
Polio vaccination campaign rolls out in western Afghanistan
-
Featured4 days ago
Cholera cases rising in Takhar