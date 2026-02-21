UN rapporteur to present report on health rights of Afghan women at HRC session

Richard Bennett, the UN special rapporteur for human rights in Afghanistan, says he will present a report on the right to health for Afghan women and girls at the upcoming 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Bennett announced on X that his presentation is scheduled for 26 February, and he will also deliver an oral statement covering concerning recent human rights developments.

Bennett has repeatedly warned that ongoing limitations on women’s rights—including education, employment, movement, and access to essential services—pose serious risks to Afghanistan’s social and humanitarian stability.

The 61st session of the Human Rights Council comes at a time when international agencies continue to urge the Islamic Emirate authorities to reverse policies that disproportionately affect women and girls and to restore their access to basic rights and services.

The Islamic Emirate has emphasized that its policies on women and girls are in accordance with the Sharia law.