Health
Afghan delegation heads to Turkey for medicine talks
Naemullah Ayoubi, Director General of Drug and Health Products Regulation at Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health, has departed for Turkey on an official visit accompanied by a technical delegation.
The Ministry of Public Health said the delegation will hold meetings with officials from Turkey’s pharmaceutical regulatory authority and discuss a number of key issues related to the regulation of medicines and health products.
The delegation is also scheduled to visit several pharmaceutical manufacturing factories in Turkey.
According to the ministry, the visit aims to strengthen coordination between the two countries in the production and import of medicines, in order to ensure the availability of high-quality and affordable pharmaceuticals for people in Afghanistan in both the short and long term.
Health
Afghanistan opens first national cancer diagnosis and treatment hospital
The Ministry of Public Health announced on Thursday that Afghanistan has inaugurated its first national hospital dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, marking a major step forward in the country’s healthcare services.
The facility, named the National Cancer Diagnostic and Therapeutic Hospital, has officially begun operations and will provide specialized care for cancer patients across the country.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Public Health Minister Noor Jalal Jalali said the 200-bed hospital aims to offer hope and improved treatment options for patients suffering from cancer.
“Fortunately, we are jointly opening a 200-bed hospital for cancer patients, and we hope that this hospital will become a source of hope and healing for those in need,” Jalali said.
The minister added that specialized training programs will soon be launched at the hospital to educate and train domestic medical specialists. He noted that reforms have already been implemented to improve facilities and ensure better healthcare services.
Jalali also emphasized international cooperation in the project, saying that radiotherapy services will be introduced at the hospital with support from India. According to the ministry, India has so far provided $1 million in assistance, including 10 tons of medicines and medical equipment, to support cancer treatment in Afghanistan.
The opening of the hospital is expected to reduce the need for Afghan patients to seek costly cancer treatment abroad and improve access to specialized care inside the country.
Health
Pakistan becomes latest Asian country to introduce checks for deadly Nipah virus
Authorities in Pakistan have ordered enhanced screening of people entering the country for signs of infections of the deadly Nipah virus after India confirmed two cases, adding to the number of Asian countries stepping up controls.
Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam have also tightened screening at airports, Reuters reported.
The Nipah virus can cause fever and brain inflammation and has a high mortality rate. There is also no vaccine. But transmission from person to person is not easy and typically requires prolonged contact with an infected individual.
“It has become imperative to strengthen preventative and surveillance measures at Pakistan’s borders,” the Border Health Services department said in a statement.
“All travelers shall undergo thermal screening and clinical assessment at the Point of Entry,” which includes seaports, land borders and airports, the department added.
The agency said travellers would need to provide transit history for the preceding 21-day period to check whether they had been through “Nipah-affected or high-risk regions”.
There are no direct flights between Pakistan and India and travel between the two countries is extremely limited, particularly since their worst fighting in decades in May last year.
In Hanoi, the Vietnamese capital’s health department on Wednesday also ordered the screening of incoming passengers at Noi Bai airport, particularly those arriving from India and the eastern state of West Bengal, where the two health workers were confirmed to have the virus in late December.
Passengers will be checked with body temperature scanners to detect suspected cases. “This allows for timely isolation, epidemiological investigation,” the department said in a statement.
That follows measures by authorities in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s largest city, who said they had tightened health controls at international border crossings.
India’s health ministry said this week that authorities have identified and traced 196 contacts linked to the two cases with none showing symptoms and all testing negative for the virus.
Nipah is a rare viral infection that spreads largely from infected animals, mainly fruit bats, to humans. It can be asymptomatic but it is often very dangerous, with a case fatality rate of 40% to 75%, depending on the local healthcare system’s capacity for detection and management, according to the World Health Organization.
The virus was first identified just over 25 years ago during an outbreak among pig farmers in Malaysia and Singapore, although scientists believe it has circulated in flying foxes, or fruit bats, for thousands of years.
The WHO classifies Nipah as a priority pathogen. India regularly reports sporadic infections, particularly in the southern state of Kerala, regarded as one of the world’s highest-risk regions for Nipah.
As of December 2025, there have been 750 confirmed Nipah infections globally, with 415 deaths, according to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which is funding a vaccine trial to help stop Nipah.
Health
Afghan deputy health minister urges increased international support for health sector
Abdul Wali Haqqani, Afghanistan’s Deputy Public Health Minister for Health Services, has called for increased international assistance to strengthen the country’s health sector, stressing the need for sustained and growing financial support.
Speaking at the an international conference in Qatar, Haqqani highlighted critical needs in vaccination programs, primary healthcare, maternal and child health, and preparedness for emergency and epidemic diseases.
He emphasized that aligning international health assistance with Afghanistan’s national health policy would not only improve service quality but also ensure more effective and transparent management of resources.
The deputy minister added that the Ministry of Public Health views such global forums as vital for enhancing cooperation, building trust, and delivering equitable and sustainable healthcare services to the Afghan population.
Traffic accident in Badakhshan leaves 12 dead, 3 injured
Afghanistan to grant one- to ten-year residency to foreign investors
Traffic police receive new cars
Azerbaijan releases 14 Afghan prisoners
Trump signs order threatening tariffs on nations doing business with Iran
ICG report says Pakistan most impacted by IEA’s return in Afghanistan
Afghanistan–China joint market opens in Kabul
Pakistan approves re-export of stranded Afghan transit trade cargo
ATN secures broadcast rights to Carabao Cup semis across Afghanistan
Pakistan army orders evacuation of Tirah Valley, fears of mass displacement grow
Tawsia: Afghanistan’s interest in buying Russian oil and gas
Tahawol: IEA calls UNSC’s Daesh concerns baseless
Saar: Afghanistan’s role in regional affairs discussed
Tahawol: Discussion on UNSC meeting on Daesh threats
Saar: Rising expectations for US-Iran talks in Oman
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Japan trumps Afghanistan 6-0 in AFC Futsal Asian Cup quarter-final
-
Sport3 days ago
Hosts and heavyweights advance as AFC Futsal Asian Cup reaches semifinals
-
Latest News2 days ago
Terrorist threat in Afghanistan must be taken seriously, China tells UNSC
-
Latest News3 days ago
Uzbekistan, Pakistan advance Trans-Afghan railway project
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan seeks expanded ties with Russia in energy, mining and infrastructure
-
Sport3 days ago
Winter Olympics finally underway, ATN to broadcast exclusively across Afghanistan
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan beat West Indies in final T20 WC warm-up match
-
Regional4 days ago
Turkish President Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince in Riyadh