COVID-19
India records spike in daily COVID cases and 21 deaths in 24 hours
India logged 17,073 new COVID-19 cases early Monday morning, raising its tally to 43,407,046, and 21 deaths in the past 24 hours, the health ministry reported.
The death toll now stands at 525,020.
The national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.57 percent, the ministry said.
Pakistan’s ministry of health meanwhile reported Monday that it had recorded 382 new cases in the last 24 hours.
This took Pakistan’s COVID-19 total case count to over 1.53 million. Two deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours.
However, experts say Pakistan may potentially witness another COVID-19 wave as the country continues to see an uptick in new cases.
COVID-19
Pfizer says tweaked COVID-19 shots boost omicron protection
Pfizer announced Saturday that tweaking its COVID-19 vaccine to better target the omicron variant is safe and works — just days before US regulators debate whether to offer Americans updated booster shots this fall.
The vaccines currently used in the US still offer strong protection against severe COVID-19 disease and death — especially if people have gotten a booster dose, AP reported.
But those vaccines target the original coronavirus strain and their effectiveness against any infection dropped markedly when the super-contagious omicron mutant emerged.
Now with omicron’s even more transmissible relatives spreading widely, the US Food and Drug Administration is considering ordering a recipe change for the vaccines made by both Pfizer and rival Moderna in hopes that modified boosters could better protect against another COVID-19 surge expected this fall and winter.
Pfizer and its partner BioNTech studied two different ways of updating their shots — targeting just omicron, or a combination booster that adds omicron protection to the original vaccine. They also tested whether to keep today’s standard dosage — 30 micrograms — or to double the shots’ strength.
In a study of more than 1,200 middle-aged and older adults who’d already had three vaccine doses, Pfizer said both booster approaches spurred a substantial jump in omicron-fighting antibodies.
“Based on these data, we believe we have two very strong omicron-adapted candidates,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.
Pfizer’s omicron-only booster sparked the strongest immune response against that variant.
COVID-19
India sees surge in new COVID-19 infections
India’s ministry of health on Thursday reported they have seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country in the past 24 hours.
According to the health ministry, 13,313 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, compared to 12,249 cases on Wednesday.
According to the Ministry, 10,972 people have recovered from the infection which took the total number of recoveries to over 42 million.
With the recorded cases, India’s active caseload now stands at 83,990.
The ministry also said 38 people have died in the last 24 hours due to the infection, taking the total number of deaths to 524,941.
COVID-19
Research finds women more likely than men to suffer from long COVID
Women are far more likely than men to suffer from long COVID, a review, published Tuesday in the journal Current Medical Research and Opinion, stated.
The study led by Shirley Sylvester, senior medical director for women’s health at Johnson & Johnson in New Brunswick, New Jersey in the US included 1.3 million patients, and found women were 22 percent more likely to develop persistent symptoms after a COVID-19 infection than men.
For women, lingering symptoms after a COVID-19 infection included fatigue; ear, nose and throat issues; as well as mood disorders like depression. They also had respiratory symptoms, and neurological, skin, gastrointestinal and rheumatic disorders.
In contrast, men with long COVID were more likely to have endocrine disorders, including diabetes and kidney issues, the study found.
The study also found that patients with diabetes may be up to four times more likely to develop long COVID.
The researchers noted that differences in how men’s and women’s immune systems function could be an important factor.
According to Sylvester and her team, the Omicron variant was less likely than Delta to cause long COVID.
Cholera cases rising in Takhar
India records spike in daily COVID cases and 21 deaths in 24 hours
Afghanistan-Pakistan ODI series ‘not possible this year’
G-7 leaders set to commit to long haul in backing Ukraine
UN official appeals foreign greater int’l aid after visit to quake-hit region
First suspected monkeypox cases reported in Nimroz
Ariana Television to broadcast IPL final and closing ceremony
25 midwives graduate from Maidan Wardak training academy
Bollywood legend invites Rashid Khan to cook at his home in Mumbai
IEA stops coal trucks through Torkham to speed up fresh fruit exports
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
WFP deploys food and shelter to earthquake hit areas
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA’s supreme leader sends condolences to victims of Afghanistan earthquake
-
Latest News4 days ago
Aid starts arriving after entire villages destroyed in deadly quake
-
Latest News4 days ago
Bayat Foundation launches urgent global appeal for Afghan quake victims
-
Latest News4 days ago
World reacts to Afghanistan’s deadly earthquake
-
Latest News4 days ago
Paktika health director appeals for urgent help for quake victims
-
World4 days ago
Pakistan’s central banks tells staff to work from home to save fuel
-
Science & Technology3 days ago
Burmese python weighing almost 100kg caught in Florida