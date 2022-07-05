COVID-19
Russia scraps remaining COVID-19 restrictions
Russia said it was ending all restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19, including the requirement to wear masks, citing a steady decline in deaths from the virus.
However, it did not rule out re-introducing restrictive measures if the situation deteriorates, Reuters reported.
Consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said it was “suspending previously introduced restrictions, including the mask regime, a ban on public catering at night, and a number of other measures”.
It said the dynamics of the virus were consistent with global trends and 93 percent of confirmed cases were mild or asymptomatic.
Since the start of the pandemic in Russia in April 2020, over 800,000 people have died from coronavirus or causes related to COVID-19, Reuters calculations show, with the country recording over 18 million infections.
India records over 16,000 new COVID cases in 24 hours
India reported 16,135 new coronavirus infections and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry’s update on Monday morning.
Of the 24 deaths reported on Monday, 16 were from the last 24 hours and eight were previously unreported deaths reconciled to Kerala’s death toll.
With Monday’s figures, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 43,518,564 and death toll rose to to 525,223.
Neighboring Pakistan meanwhile reported Sunday as many as 675 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the National Institute of Health (NIH) data showed.
According to the National Institute of Health, 16,632 COVID tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours, out of which 675 turned out to be positive.
Two COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, said NIH, adding that 153 people are in critical condition.
Australia hits 10,000 COVID deaths, experts warn thousands more will die
Australia has reached the grim milestone of 10,000 COVID-19 related deaths, with more than 7,000 fatalities reported in the last six months.
Australia has reported 7,755 deaths so far this year, the Daily Mail reported Sunday.
There were 909 COVID-19 related fatalities in 2020 and 1,344 last year.
Experts however warn that the total death toll could reach 14,000 by the end of this year.
New South Wales and Victoria recorded 24 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, lifting Australia’s total number of fatalities over the 10,000 mark, the Daily Mail reported.
That number is expected to increase even further as other states and territories disclose their numbers on Sunday.
“We are going to actually end up with about 14,000 deaths this year from COVID if we keep going at this rate,” Griffith University infectious diseases and immunology program director Nigel McMillan said.
COVID-19 cases on the rise world-wide: WHO
The number of new coronavirus cases globally rose by 18 percent last week, as more than 4.1 million cases were reported, according to the World Health Organization.
The number of deaths due to the virus remained relatively constant with the week prior at about 8,500, WHO said in its latest report.
Deaths due to the virus primarily rose in three regions – the Middle East, Southeast Asia and the Americas.
The biggest weekly rise in cases was recorded in the Middle East, where they increased by 47 percent. Europe and Southeast Asia saw a 32 percent rise in infection level, and the Americas reported a 14 percent rise.
The rise, according to WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus occurred in 110 countries and is being driven mostly by the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants.
The pandemic, he said, “is changing, but it’s not over.”
Ghebreyesus also said that as countries relax their surveillance of the virus, the ability to track its evolution has become more limited.
