Iran registers nearly 900 COVID cases, 2 deaths

(Last Updated On: July 9, 2022)

The Iranian health ministry announced on Saturday that 894 new cases of coronavirus have been identified across the country during the past 24 hours, and that two patients died of the virus in the same period of time.

“A sum of 894 new patients infected with COVID-19 have been identified in the country based on confirmed diagnosis criteria during the past 24 hours,” the Iranian Health Ministry’s Public Relations Center said on Saturday, and added, “160 patients have been hospitalized during the same time span.”

It further announced that the total number of COVID-19 patients has increased to 7,247,601, Fars News reported.

“Unfortunately, 2 patients have lost their lives in the past 24 hours, increasing the number of the dead to 141,429,” the ministry noted.

It expressed satisfaction that 7,064,430 coronavirus patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals so far.

The center went on to say that 328 cases infected with COVID-19 are in critical conditions.