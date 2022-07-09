COVID-19
Iran registers nearly 900 COVID cases, 2 deaths
The Iranian health ministry announced on Saturday that 894 new cases of coronavirus have been identified across the country during the past 24 hours, and that two patients died of the virus in the same period of time.
“A sum of 894 new patients infected with COVID-19 have been identified in the country based on confirmed diagnosis criteria during the past 24 hours,” the Iranian Health Ministry’s Public Relations Center said on Saturday, and added, “160 patients have been hospitalized during the same time span.”
It further announced that the total number of COVID-19 patients has increased to 7,247,601, Fars News reported.
“Unfortunately, 2 patients have lost their lives in the past 24 hours, increasing the number of the dead to 141,429,” the ministry noted.
It expressed satisfaction that 7,064,430 coronavirus patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals so far.
The center went on to say that 328 cases infected with COVID-19 are in critical conditions.
COVID-19
Russia scraps remaining COVID-19 restrictions
Russia said it was ending all restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19, including the requirement to wear masks, citing a steady decline in deaths from the virus.
However, it did not rule out re-introducing restrictive measures if the situation deteriorates, Reuters reported.
Consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said it was “suspending previously introduced restrictions, including the mask regime, a ban on public catering at night, and a number of other measures”.
It said the dynamics of the virus were consistent with global trends and 93 percent of confirmed cases were mild or asymptomatic.
Since the start of the pandemic in Russia in April 2020, over 800,000 people have died from coronavirus or causes related to COVID-19, Reuters calculations show, with the country recording over 18 million infections.
COVID-19
India records over 16,000 new COVID cases in 24 hours
India reported 16,135 new coronavirus infections and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry’s update on Monday morning.
Of the 24 deaths reported on Monday, 16 were from the last 24 hours and eight were previously unreported deaths reconciled to Kerala’s death toll.
With Monday’s figures, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 43,518,564 and death toll rose to to 525,223.
Neighboring Pakistan meanwhile reported Sunday as many as 675 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the National Institute of Health (NIH) data showed.
According to the National Institute of Health, 16,632 COVID tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours, out of which 675 turned out to be positive.
Two COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, said NIH, adding that 153 people are in critical condition.
COVID-19
Australia hits 10,000 COVID deaths, experts warn thousands more will die
Australia has reached the grim milestone of 10,000 COVID-19 related deaths, with more than 7,000 fatalities reported in the last six months.
Australia has reported 7,755 deaths so far this year, the Daily Mail reported Sunday.
There were 909 COVID-19 related fatalities in 2020 and 1,344 last year.
Experts however warn that the total death toll could reach 14,000 by the end of this year.
New South Wales and Victoria recorded 24 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, lifting Australia’s total number of fatalities over the 10,000 mark, the Daily Mail reported.
That number is expected to increase even further as other states and territories disclose their numbers on Sunday.
“We are going to actually end up with about 14,000 deaths this year from COVID if we keep going at this rate,” Griffith University infectious diseases and immunology program director Nigel McMillan said.
IEA acting PM on sanctions: US still doesn’t want Afghans to be at ease
Iran registers nearly 900 COVID cases, 2 deaths
Qatar looking to sign security deal with Afghanistan
IEA leader tells officials not to create gap between govt and people
Anas says Haqqani Network never existed, that it was pure ‘propaganda’
Ariana Afghan Airlines plans to buy four more planes
Oxygen and cotton production factories worth $4 million open in Herat
Seven Daesh members killed in Takhar operation
Afghanistan clinch T20I series against Zimbabwe with 21–run victory
Price hike adds to humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
‘Zarif Baba’ shot dead in India
-
Sport5 days ago
IEA arrests former cricket boss Azizullah Fazli
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan Red Crescent takes delivery of aid from China
-
World4 days ago
10 Pakistani soldiers injured in North Waziristan suicide attack
-
Featured4 days ago
Saudi welcomes biggest Hajj pilgrimage since start of pandemic
-
Latest News4 days ago
Uzbekistan pledges to expand economic ties with Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Six killed, 24 wounded in mass shooting at 4th of July parade near Chicago
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA official cites economic woes as a reason for closure of girls’ schools