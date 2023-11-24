Business
Iran’s non-oil exports to Afghanistan up 4%
The value of Iran’s non-oil exports to Afghanistan increased by four percent during the first seven months of the current Solar year, as compared to the same period of time in the past year, the Tehran Times reported.
According to Ruhollah Latifi, the spokesman of the International Relations and Trade Development Committee of Iran’s House of Industry, Mining and Trade, Iran exported non-oil commodities worth $975 million to Afghanistan in the seven-month period of this year.
Latifi said Iran has a 35 percent share in Afghanistan’s import market, which is a considerable figure in bilateral trade ties.
Mohammad-Mehdi Javanmard-Ghassab, the economic adviser of the Iranian president’s special envoy on Afghanistan affairs, stated that the country is seeking to export technology, technical know-how as well as technical and engineering services to Afghanistan.
Increasing the production of Iranian products in Afghanistan is also on the agenda, he emphasized.
According to Mohammad Ghanadzadeh, the deputy head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), the trade between Iran and Afghanistan has increased by 20 percent in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21).
Ghanadzadeh said Iran is ready to cooperate with Afghanistan in the country’s development and reconstruction projects, Tehran Times reported.
The Iranian and Afghan governments are taking some prominent measures to boost trade between the two countries.
In early March, Iran’s trade center and permanent exhibition of Iranian products was inaugurated in Kabul with the aim of developing trade relations between the two countries.
Then in late July, a joint exhibition of products made in Iran and Afghanistan was held in Herat.
More recently the two countries signed five memorandums of understanding (MOUs) on cooperation in different economic sectors.
The MOUs were signed in a ceremony on November 9 in the presence of Iranian Agriculture Minister Mohammad-Ali Nikbakht, President Raisi’s special envoy for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi, and Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.
The MOUs include the cooperation document of the Iran-Afghanistan Joint Economic Committee meeting, the document of the two sides’ Joint International Road Transport Cooperation Committee meeting, the MOU between Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) and the Afghan side, the MOU between Iran’s Esfahan Steel Company and the Afghan side, and the MOU between Iran’s Secretariat of Free Trade and Special Economic Zones and the Afghan sides, Tehran Times reported.
Qashqari oil field extracting 400 metric tons per day: ministry
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) says Qashqari oil wells in Sar-e-Pul province are pumping out at least 400 metric tons per day.
According to MoMP, oil extraction will start from new wells in the near future in the province, which will significantly increase the amount extracted.
Chamber of Commerce and Investments officials meanwhile say that the country holds a lot of oil and that the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum needs to encourage domestic investment.
“A joint company should be established and everyone should have their share and also a favorable environment for domestic investors in order to invest,” said Khanjan Alkozi, a member of ACCI.
Economic experts also believe that Afghanistan is rich in various natural resources, especially in oil, and if proper planning is done to utilize these resources, it can have a deep and positive impact on the economic development of the country.
“I am sure that the amount of oil production and extraction will increase and even we should be able to produce more than 1,000 tons, but the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) must take basic steps in this area and equalize all investment conditions,” said an economic analyst.
Local officials in Sar-e-Pul however said that the amount of oil extracted from Qashqari oil wells has increased to 900 tons daily, earning $600,000.
Afghanistan-bound containers remain stuck at Karachi port
Officials at the Afghanistan-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce say that Pakistan has not yet allowed Afghan traders’ goods to be released from the southern seaport of Karachi.
During the visit of Afghanistan’s acting commerce minister to Pakistan last week, Pakistani officials agreed to release Afghan traders’ goods stranded at Karachi port.
“Last Thursday, a promise was made that the stranded goods of Afghan traders would be allowed to be transferred, but the implementation process has not started yet,” Naqibullah Safi, the executive chief of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce, said.
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce says that Pakistan is working on a plan to release the containers.
“We accept that permission has not been given yet to release the goods of Afghan traders from the port of Karachi. Pakistan is trying to start the implementation process soon,” Abdul Salam Javad, the spokesman of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, said.
Economic experts say that the Islamic Emirate should resolve the trade problems between the two countries.
“The Ministry of Industry and Commerce should step up its efforts to release these goods so that Pakistan would implement its promise,” Shabir Bashiri, an economic expert, said.
Although Afghanistan and Pakistan have several trade agreements in place, Afghan traders face hurdles in transit via Pakistan.
Around 4,000 Afghanistan-bound containers have been stopped by Pakistan in the port of Karachi for several months.
Women’s expo in Kabul draws hundreds of visitors
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said Sunday that the Khadijah al-Kubra National and International Expo, which was launched in Kabul city to empower women entrepreneurs, is now in its sixth day and is being well supported.
According to the ministry, women entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs from the provinces and Kabul have been showcasing their products and networking with local and foreign business owners.
“Hundreds of visitors are pleased with the launch of this exhibition, and appreciated the handicrafts and other products of women entrepreneurs.”
There are more than 800 booths at the expo, all showcasing products of women entrepreneurs.
The seven-day expo will wrap up on Monday.
