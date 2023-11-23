Qashqari oil field extracting 400 metric tons per day: ministry

(Last Updated On: November 23, 2023)

The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) says Qashqari oil wells in Sar-e-Pul province are pumping out at least 400 metric tons per day.

According to MoMP, oil extraction will start from new wells in the near future in the province, which will significantly increase the amount extracted.

Chamber of Commerce and Investments officials meanwhile say that the country holds a lot of oil and that the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum needs to encourage domestic investment.

“A joint company should be established and everyone should have their share and also a favorable environment for domestic investors in order to invest,” said Khanjan Alkozi, a member of ACCI.

Economic experts also believe that Afghanistan is rich in various natural resources, especially in oil, and if proper planning is done to utilize these resources, it can have a deep and positive impact on the economic development of the country.

“I am sure that the amount of oil production and extraction will increase and even we should be able to produce more than 1,000 tons, but the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) must take basic steps in this area and equalize all investment conditions,” said an economic analyst.

Local officials in Sar-e-Pul however said that the amount of oil extracted from Qashqari oil wells has increased to 900 tons daily, earning $600,000.