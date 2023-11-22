Afghanistan-bound containers remain stuck at Karachi port

(Last Updated On: November 22, 2023)

Officials at the Afghanistan-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce say that Pakistan has not yet allowed Afghan traders’ goods to be released from the southern seaport of Karachi.

During the visit of Afghanistan’s acting commerce minister to Pakistan last week, Pakistani officials agreed to release Afghan traders’ goods stranded at Karachi port.

“Last Thursday, a promise was made that the stranded goods of Afghan traders would be allowed to be transferred, but the implementation process has not started yet,” Naqibullah Safi, the executive chief of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce, said.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce says that Pakistan is working on a plan to release the containers.

“We accept that permission has not been given yet to release the goods of Afghan traders from the port of Karachi. Pakistan is trying to start the implementation process soon,” Abdul Salam Javad, the spokesman of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, said.

Economic experts say that the Islamic Emirate should resolve the trade problems between the two countries.

“The Ministry of Industry and Commerce should step up its efforts to release these goods so that Pakistan would implement its promise,” Shabir Bashiri, an economic expert, said.

Although Afghanistan and Pakistan have several trade agreements in place, Afghan traders face hurdles in transit via Pakistan.

Around 4,000 Afghanistan-bound containers have been stopped by Pakistan in the port of Karachi for several months.