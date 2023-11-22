Business
Afghanistan-bound containers remain stuck at Karachi port
Officials at the Afghanistan-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce say that Pakistan has not yet allowed Afghan traders’ goods to be released from the southern seaport of Karachi.
During the visit of Afghanistan’s acting commerce minister to Pakistan last week, Pakistani officials agreed to release Afghan traders’ goods stranded at Karachi port.
“Last Thursday, a promise was made that the stranded goods of Afghan traders would be allowed to be transferred, but the implementation process has not started yet,” Naqibullah Safi, the executive chief of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce, said.
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce says that Pakistan is working on a plan to release the containers.
“We accept that permission has not been given yet to release the goods of Afghan traders from the port of Karachi. Pakistan is trying to start the implementation process soon,” Abdul Salam Javad, the spokesman of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, said.
Economic experts say that the Islamic Emirate should resolve the trade problems between the two countries.
“The Ministry of Industry and Commerce should step up its efforts to release these goods so that Pakistan would implement its promise,” Shabir Bashiri, an economic expert, said.
Although Afghanistan and Pakistan have several trade agreements in place, Afghan traders face hurdles in transit via Pakistan.
Around 4,000 Afghanistan-bound containers have been stopped by Pakistan in the port of Karachi for several months.
Business
Women’s expo in Kabul draws hundreds of visitors
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said Sunday that the Khadijah al-Kubra National and International Expo, which was launched in Kabul city to empower women entrepreneurs, is now in its sixth day and is being well supported.
According to the ministry, women entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs from the provinces and Kabul have been showcasing their products and networking with local and foreign business owners.
“Hundreds of visitors are pleased with the launch of this exhibition, and appreciated the handicrafts and other products of women entrepreneurs.”
There are more than 800 booths at the expo, all showcasing products of women entrepreneurs.
The seven-day expo will wrap up on Monday.
Business
Cost of Trans-Afghan railway project estimated at $7 billion
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan estimate the cost of construction of the Trans-Afghan railway at almost $7 billion, Kun.uz News Agency reported on Thursday.
Recently, the head of the Ministry of Transport, Ilkhom Mahkamov, held negotiations in Pakistan with local industry departments and large transport and logistics companies NLC-Logistics and TCS, the agency added.
The Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway construction project can be implemented through a PPP in the Build-Operate-Transfer format.
The parties also agreed to develop multimodal transportation along the Trans-Afghan corridor, reduce transportation fees, simplify cargo transportation and speed up the construction of a railway through Afghanistan.
The Trans-Afghan Highway initiative was launched in 2018. At that time, the project with an annual transportation potential of 20 million tons of cargo was estimated at $5 billion.
Based on Kun.uz news agency report in July 2022, Uzbekistan Railways shared “Boshtransloyikha” calculations. The institute put the estimated cost of building the railway at $4.6 billion, and the project will take 5 years to complete.
Last December, Pakistan estimated the construction of the railway between Pakistan and Uzbekistan at $8.2 billion.
This comes after a trilateral trade meeting between Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan was held in Islamabad on Tuesday and the participants emphasized the need to strengthen economic relations between the three countries.
The meeting was attended by Nuruddin Azizi, Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan, Gohar Ejaz, Minister of Commerce of Pakistan, and Jamshid Khodjaev Abdukhakomovich, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan.
The Afghan Embassy in Islamabad said that discussions centered around advancing the trans-Afghan railway project, trilateral transit and trade, challenges to regional connectivity and other matters.
The minutes of the meeting, which was signed between these countries, focused on strengthening trilateral economic relations and regional connectivity through trade development, more transit facilities, increasing joint investments, reducing costs, transportation facilities, digitalization of customs systems, strengthening and expanding the banking system, food security, issuing visas, and also solving transit problems and strengthening trilateral transit.
“This is a significant step towards strengthening of economic ties and regional connectivity. Bright prospects for trade, investment, and connectivity lie ahead for mutual benefit of three countries,” Gohar Ejaz, the Minister of Commerce of Pakistan, said on X.
Business
Pakistan agrees to release Afghanistan-bound containers stuck at Karachi port
Pakistan has agreed to release Afghan traders’ goods stranded at the southern seaport of Karachi, Afghan authorities said.
The agreement came during a meeting between Afghanistan’s acting industry and commerce minister, Nuruddin Azizi, and Pakistan’s foreign and commerce ministers on Thursday, Afghanistan Embassy in Islamabad said on X.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce also confirmed the development.
Thousands of containers filled with Afghan traders’ goods have been parked by the Pakistani authorities at Karachi port.
The stoppage has caused millions of dollars in losses to traders.
