Women’s expo in Kabul draws hundreds of visitors
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said Sunday that the Khadijah al-Kubra National and International Expo, which was launched in Kabul city to empower women entrepreneurs, is now in its sixth day and is being well supported.
According to the ministry, women entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs from the provinces and Kabul have been showcasing their products and networking with local and foreign business owners.
“Hundreds of visitors are pleased with the launch of this exhibition, and appreciated the handicrafts and other products of women entrepreneurs.”
There are more than 800 booths at the expo, all showcasing products of women entrepreneurs.
The seven-day expo will wrap up on Monday.
Cost of Trans-Afghan railway project estimated at $7 billion
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan estimate the cost of construction of the Trans-Afghan railway at almost $7 billion, Kun.uz News Agency reported on Thursday.
Recently, the head of the Ministry of Transport, Ilkhom Mahkamov, held negotiations in Pakistan with local industry departments and large transport and logistics companies NLC-Logistics and TCS, the agency added.
The Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway construction project can be implemented through a PPP in the Build-Operate-Transfer format.
The parties also agreed to develop multimodal transportation along the Trans-Afghan corridor, reduce transportation fees, simplify cargo transportation and speed up the construction of a railway through Afghanistan.
The Trans-Afghan Highway initiative was launched in 2018. At that time, the project with an annual transportation potential of 20 million tons of cargo was estimated at $5 billion.
Based on Kun.uz news agency report in July 2022, Uzbekistan Railways shared “Boshtransloyikha” calculations. The institute put the estimated cost of building the railway at $4.6 billion, and the project will take 5 years to complete.
Last December, Pakistan estimated the construction of the railway between Pakistan and Uzbekistan at $8.2 billion.
This comes after a trilateral trade meeting between Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan was held in Islamabad on Tuesday and the participants emphasized the need to strengthen economic relations between the three countries.
The meeting was attended by Nuruddin Azizi, Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan, Gohar Ejaz, Minister of Commerce of Pakistan, and Jamshid Khodjaev Abdukhakomovich, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan.
The Afghan Embassy in Islamabad said that discussions centered around advancing the trans-Afghan railway project, trilateral transit and trade, challenges to regional connectivity and other matters.
The minutes of the meeting, which was signed between these countries, focused on strengthening trilateral economic relations and regional connectivity through trade development, more transit facilities, increasing joint investments, reducing costs, transportation facilities, digitalization of customs systems, strengthening and expanding the banking system, food security, issuing visas, and also solving transit problems and strengthening trilateral transit.
“This is a significant step towards strengthening of economic ties and regional connectivity. Bright prospects for trade, investment, and connectivity lie ahead for mutual benefit of three countries,” Gohar Ejaz, the Minister of Commerce of Pakistan, said on X.
Pakistan agrees to release Afghanistan-bound containers stuck at Karachi port
Pakistan has agreed to release Afghan traders’ goods stranded at the southern seaport of Karachi, Afghan authorities said.
The agreement came during a meeting between Afghanistan’s acting industry and commerce minister, Nuruddin Azizi, and Pakistan’s foreign and commerce ministers on Thursday, Afghanistan Embassy in Islamabad said on X.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce also confirmed the development.
Thousands of containers filled with Afghan traders’ goods have been parked by the Pakistani authorities at Karachi port.
The stoppage has caused millions of dollars in losses to traders.
Flydubai resumes flights to Afghanistan after two years
UAE-based carrier Flydubai resumed flights to Afghanistan on Wednesday, two years after the international airline stopped flying to the country.
“The initiation of Flydubai flights to Kabul is indicative of the restoration of Afghanistan’s airspace to a secure and conventional state, accommodating various types of flights,” said a statement from the office of Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs.
“It shows that all airports in Afghanistan are now equipped to deliver requisite facilities and adhere to standard services,” it added.
“This reestablishment of air connectivity with Flydubai signifies a milestone in revitalizing healthy competition among airlines, contributing to the equitable determination of airfare prices,” it said.
Officials of the Ministry of Transport say that other airlines such as Air Arabia, Jazeera Airways and Turkish Airlines are also expected to resume their flights to Afghanistan in the near future.
“Capacity has been created for international flights at all airports in the country, and with the arrival of Flydubai, other foreign companies will also start their flights to the country,” Abdul Sattar Gharwal, General Director of Airports, said.
“Flydubai has made its flight, and other companies will also start their flights to Afghanistan,” said Imamuddin Ahmadi, the spokesman of the Ministry of Transport.
The Association of Afghan Businessmen in the United Arab Emirates says that Flydubai flights will expand the economic relations between Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates. According to members, next month the number of flights of this company will increase to four flights a day.
“Initially, there will be two flights a day, then three flights, and next month, four flights a day, and with that, the country’s fresh fruit will be exported to the United Arab Emirates,” Obaidullah Sadrakhel, head of the Association of Afghan Businessmen in the United Arab Emirates, said.
Passengers say that the price of a one-way ticket between Dubai and Afghanistan has decreased by fifty percent.
“We are very happy that Flydubai returned. Compared to domestic companies, the tickets are 50 percent cheaper,” Azizullah, one passenger said.
According to officials of the Ministry of Transport, Ariana Airlines, Kam Air, PIA, Mahan Airlines, Taban Airlines, Kish Air and Qatar Airways are currently flying to Afghanistan.
