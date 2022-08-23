Jupiter and its moons seen in stunning detail in new James Webb Telescope images

(Last Updated On: August 23, 2022)

Never before have we been able to view the universe the way the James Webb Space Telescope is showing it to us now.

Our naked eye would never be able to see what the telescope sees: travelling through light and space, James Webb can see the origins of the universe – something our minds can hardly begin to grasp.

Working like a time machine, the first images shared by this powerful telescope on July 12 showed us far off galaxies, the death of stars, and the atmosphere of planets outside our solar system.

Now NASA scientists have released new shots of the solar system’s biggest planet, describing the results on Monday as “quite incredible”, Euronews reported.

The James Webb Telescope took the photos back in July, capturing unprecedented views of Jupiter’s northern and southern lights, and swirling polar haze. Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, a storm big enough to swallow Earth, stands out brightly alongside countless smaller storms.

One wide-field picture is particularly dramatic, showing the faint rings around the planet, as well as two tiny moons against a glittering background of galaxies.

“We’ve never seen Jupiter like this. It’s all quite incredible,” said planetary astronomer Imke de Pater, of the University of California, Berkeley, who helped lead the observations.

“We hadn’t really expected it to be this good, to be honest,” she added in a statement.

The infrared images were artificially colored in blue, white, green, yellow, and orange, according to the US-French research team, to make the features stand out.