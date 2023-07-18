Latest News
Korean couple cross Afghanistan by road in multi-country tour
A Korean couple drove through Afghanistan’s northern Balkh province during their multi-country visit which included Russia, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan.
The couple say they have not stayed at a hotel since the beginning of their trip and are traveling in a camper that has a bedroom, bathroom and kitchen.
They say the purpose of their trip to Afghanistan is to visit historical places, and to learn about the culture and traditions of the Afghan people.
“I have come from South Korea and my first country was Russia, [then] Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Afghanistan,” said the couple.
“I came with my camping vehicle, my camper’s name is Balela, and I came with my family. Afghanistan is a very safe country and Afghan people are very friendly, and Afghan food and traditions are very good.”
Recently, the number of foreign tourists visiting Afghanistan has increased.
Officials at Balkh Department of Information and Culture say since the beginning of this year, about 1,000 foreign tourists have traveled to Balkh province.
“Nearly, 248 foreign tourists have come to Balkh province in the last three months,” said Abdulwahid Ahadi, head of tourism at Balkh Department of Information and Culture.
Meanwhile, local officials in the province also ensure the safety of foreign tourists in the country.
Noorulhadi Abdu Idris, the deputy governor of Balkh, said that foreign tourists can travel to this province with full confidence without any security problems.
Two days ago, 16 tourists from Belarus, Serbia and China also visited Balkh province.
Latest News
IEA welcomes British MP’s call to reopen UK’s embassy in Kabul
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi on Monday welcomed UK MP Tobias Ellwood’s call for the reopening of Britain’s embassy in Kabul and engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
Addressing the graduation ceremony of students from the Diplomacy Institute at the Foreign Ministry, Muttaqi claimed that the protests against the Islamic Emirate have ended and the world is considering engagement with it.
“The era of pressure, coercion, withdrawal of cadres, pressure on the banking system, propaganda, demonstrations and conspiracies to discredit has ended,” Muttaqi said.
He added that some countries and international organizations that had negative views about the Islamic Emirate are now moving towards a positive interaction.
In a separate ceremony, Muttaqi claimed that some countries are calling for an inclusive government in Afghanistan, but in reality, the government in Afghanistan is more inclusive than theirs.
Speaking at an exhibition, Muttaqi emphasized that despite sanctions, Afghanistan’s economic situation is good.
He called on domestic and foreign investors to invest in Afghanistan with confidence as the Islamic Emirate ensures their security.
Recently, Tobias Ellwood, who is also the chairman of the defense select committee in the UK parliament, said he has witnessed real progress in Afghanistan and believes it is now time to start negotiating with the IEA.
Ellwood also called for the reopening of the British embassy in Kabul.
Latest News
US security adviser, Qatar PM discuss Afghanistan
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani discussed Afghanistan among other issues in a telephone call on Monday.
The call dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries, and a number of regional and international issues of joint interest, Qatar’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
The sides especially discussed the Iranian nuclear agreement, the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and ways to resolve it peacefully.
They also discussed developments in Lebanon and Afghanistan and the need for continued humanitarian support for the Afghan people.
Latest News
No indication Afghan refugees in Pakistan have engaged in terrorism – White House
There is no indication that Afghan refugees in Pakistan or along its border have engaged in acts of terrorism, the White House said, after Pakistan’s army expressed concern that militants had found safe havens in Afghanistan.
“We’ve seen no indication that Afghan refugees in Pakistan or along that border are guilty of acts of terrorism,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters in a press briefing on Monday, Reuters reported.
Nine soldiers died after militants stormed an army base in Pakistan’s southern Balochistan province and three more were killed in an exchange of fire in the area last week, according to the Pakistan military.
“And we’re grateful to Pakistan for the incredible generosity that they have extended to so many Afghans who are just looking for a safe and secure place to be,” Kirby said. “And we’ll continue to work with Pakistan as we have on their legitimate terrorism threats.”
The Pakistan army said last week it had “serious concerns on the safe havens and liberty of action available to TTP in Afghanistan.”
“Such attacks are intolerable and would elicit effective response from the security forces of Pakistan,” it said.
Kabul has denied past accusations that it allows militant groups to launch attacks on Pakistan from its territory.
Saar: Pakistan's claims over TTP presence in Afghanistan discussed
Suicide bomber targets truck carrying troops in northwestern Pakistan, wounding 8
IEA welcomes British MP's call to reopen UK's embassy in Kabul
Russia foils Ukrainian drone raid on Crimea
Herat company produces 300 solar panels a day
Xi, Blinken agree to stabilize US-China relations in Beijing talks
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes the Gulf of California
Rashid Khan recalled by Afghanistan for Bangladesh ODI series
China fast becoming a lucrative market for Afghan carpets
Saar: Pakistan's claims over TTP presence in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Calls for engagement with IEA discussed
Tahawol: Higher Education minister's visit with Pakistan ambassador discussed
Saar: Muttaqi to attend Moscow format on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Outcome of Russia and Ukraine war unknown
