Korean couple cross Afghanistan by road in multi-country tour 

(Last Updated On: July 18, 2023)

A Korean couple drove through Afghanistan’s northern Balkh province during their multi-country visit which included Russia, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan.

The couple say they have not stayed at a hotel since the beginning of their trip and are traveling in a camper that has a bedroom, bathroom and kitchen.

They say the purpose of their trip to Afghanistan is to visit historical places, and to learn about the culture and traditions of the Afghan people.

“I have come from South Korea and my first country was Russia, [then] Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Afghanistan,” said the couple.

“I came with my camping vehicle, my camper’s name is Balela, and I came with my family. Afghanistan is a very safe country and Afghan people are very friendly, and Afghan food and traditions are very good.”

Recently, the number of foreign tourists visiting Afghanistan has increased.

Officials at Balkh Department of Information and Culture say since the beginning of this year, about 1,000 foreign tourists have traveled to Balkh province.

“Nearly, 248 foreign tourists have come to Balkh province in the last three months,” said Abdulwahid Ahadi, head of tourism at Balkh Department of Information and Culture.

Meanwhile, local officials in the province also ensure the safety of foreign tourists in the country.

Noorulhadi Abdu Idris, the deputy governor of Balkh, said that foreign tourists can travel to this province with full confidence without any security problems.

Two days ago, 16 tourists from Belarus, Serbia and China also visited Balkh province.