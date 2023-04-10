Nearly 4,000 military vehicles repaired in past year: MoD

(Last Updated On: April 10, 2023)

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) says over the past year, around four thousand military vehicles have been repaired and handed over to the security and defense forces.

Ministry officials say that work is underway on thousands of other military vehicles and they will be handed over to the security and defense agencies once repaired in the coming months.

These vehicles include tanks, armored cars, military trucks and Rangers, which are being repaired by the technical teams of the ministry at two sites, the officials said.

Earlier, the technical teams of the MoD repaired dozens of helicopters and aircraft that were disabled by foreign forces when they left Afghanistan.

In addition, the officials of the ministry have already said that they will increase the Afghan army to two hundred thousand soldiers by the end of this solar year.