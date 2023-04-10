MoHE increases salaries of academic staff

(Last Updated On: April 9, 2023)

Bayat Foundation distributed food parcels to dozens of needy families in Kabul on Sunday as part of their ongoing campaign to provide aid during the holy month of Ramazan.

Bayat Foundation officials said that aid packages include flour, rice and oil.

According to foundation officials, this assistance was provided following a transparent and thorough survey to identify those in need.

Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of the Bayat Foundation, emphasized that these donations will continue until the end of the holy month of Ramazan and that the campaign is also being rolled out in other provinces.

“In continuation of Bayat Foundation’s donations that we had previously distributed in Kabul city due to the holy month of Ramadan, today we came to one of the areas of Kabul city to distribute a quantity of food including flour, oil and rice to the needy families,” said Mohammad Ismail.

“Bayat Foundation’s donations continue in Kabul and other provinces on the occasion of the holy month of Ramazan,” he added.

Recipients of the aid thanked the Bayat Foundation and called on other organizations to also provide people with assistance.

“Many thanks to the Bayat Foundation, which helped us in this blessed month of Ramazan,” said one Kabul recipient.

For nearly two decades, Bayat Foundation provides food and non-food aid to thousands of needy families in the center and provinces every month of Ramazan.

In addition, it helps the needy not only during the holy month of Ramazan, but also during times of natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes. The foundation has helped thousands of families in the last two decades and played an active role in the reconstruction of hospitals, as well as health and educational centers.