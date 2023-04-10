Latest News
Bayat Foundation dispatches Ramazan aid packages to needy families in Bamiyan
Bayat Foundation on Monday distributed much needed food aid to hundreds of needy families in Bamiyan province in order to assist them through the holy month of Ramazan.
Officials from the foundation said that the donations include flour, rice and oil, and that the campaign will continue until the end of Ramazan. The officials added that they plan to distribute aid to other provinces across the country.
“On the occasion of the holy month of Ramazan, Bayat Foundation has considered an amount of aid that it will distribute to deserving and needy families in Bamiyan province today,” said a representative of Bayat Foundation in the province.
These food packages were distributed to those who were identified as needy people in a survey.
The needy families meanwhile have thanked Bayat Foundation and in turn called on other organizations to also step forward and help those in need.
Since its establishment, Bayat Foundation has continued to help the people of Afghanistan.
In addition to providing humanitarian relief to needy people during the harsh winter months, the foundation also provides food parcels during Ramazan each year.
Among a long list of humanitarian projects the foundation undertakes, the organization also assists in times of disaster where it provides both emergency medical care and relief to victims of natural disasters such as floods, avalanches and earthquakes.
Nearly 4,000 military vehicles repaired in past year: MoD
The Ministry of Defense (MoD) says over the past year, around four thousand military vehicles have been repaired and handed over to the security and defense forces.
Ministry officials say that work is underway on thousands of other military vehicles and they will be handed over to the security and defense agencies once repaired in the coming months.
These vehicles include tanks, armored cars, military trucks and Rangers, which are being repaired by the technical teams of the ministry at two sites, the officials said.
Earlier, the technical teams of the MoD repaired dozens of helicopters and aircraft that were disabled by foreign forces when they left Afghanistan.
In addition, the officials of the ministry have already said that they will increase the Afghan army to two hundred thousand soldiers by the end of this solar year.
MoHE increases salaries of academic staff
The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) has announced the increase in salaries of academic staff members of the country’s educational institutions.
In a statement published on Monday, the salary of a full professor is 60,000 AFN, an associate professor is 45,000 AFN, an assistant professor is 38,000 AFN, a senior lecturer is 30,000 AFN, a junior lecturer is 25,000 AFN, and a candidate lecturer is 20,000 AFN.
Before this, the salary of a full professor was 39,000 AFN, an associate professor was 33,000 AFN, an assistant professor was 27,000 AFN, a senior lecturer is 21,000 AFN, a junior lecturer is 18,000 AFN, and a candidate lecturer is 13,500 AFN.
According to the statement, this increase is applicable from the month of Hamal of 1402 solar year (March 21, 2023).
Bayat Foundation distributes another round of Ramazan aid packages in Kabul
Bayat Foundation distributed food parcels to dozens of needy families in Kabul on Sunday as part of their ongoing campaign to provide aid during the holy month of Ramazan.
Bayat Foundation officials said that aid packages include flour, rice and oil.
According to foundation officials, this assistance was provided following a transparent and thorough survey to identify those in need.
Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of the Bayat Foundation, emphasized that these donations will continue until the end of the holy month of Ramazan and that the campaign is also being rolled out in other provinces.
“In continuation of Bayat Foundation’s donations that we had previously distributed in Kabul city due to the holy month of Ramadan, today we came to one of the areas of Kabul city to distribute a quantity of food including flour, oil and rice to the needy families,” said Mohammad Ismail.
“Bayat Foundation’s donations continue in Kabul and other provinces on the occasion of the holy month of Ramazan,” he added.
Recipients of the aid thanked the Bayat Foundation and called on other organizations to also provide people with assistance.
“Many thanks to the Bayat Foundation, which helped us in this blessed month of Ramazan,” said one Kabul recipient.
For nearly two decades, Bayat Foundation provides food and non-food aid to thousands of needy families in the center and provinces every month of Ramazan.
In addition, it helps the needy not only during the holy month of Ramazan, but also during times of natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes. The foundation has helped thousands of families in the last two decades and played an active role in the reconstruction of hospitals, as well as health and educational centers.
