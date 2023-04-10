Bayat Foundation dispatches Ramazan aid packages to needy families in Bamiyan

(Last Updated On: April 10, 2023)

Bayat Foundation on Monday distributed much needed food aid to hundreds of needy families in Bamiyan province in order to assist them through the holy month of Ramazan.

Officials from the foundation said that the donations include flour, rice and oil, and that the campaign will continue until the end of Ramazan. The officials added that they plan to distribute aid to other provinces across the country.

“On the occasion of the holy month of Ramazan, Bayat Foundation has considered an amount of aid that it will distribute to deserving and needy families in Bamiyan province today,” said a representative of Bayat Foundation in the province.

These food packages were distributed to those who were identified as needy people in a survey.

The needy families meanwhile have thanked Bayat Foundation and in turn called on other organizations to also step forward and help those in need.

Since its establishment, Bayat Foundation has continued to help the people of Afghanistan.

In addition to providing humanitarian relief to needy people during the harsh winter months, the foundation also provides food parcels during Ramazan each year.

Among a long list of humanitarian projects the foundation undertakes, the organization also assists in times of disaster where it provides both emergency medical care and relief to victims of natural disasters such as floods, avalanches and earthquakes.