WFP: We need $800 million in urgent aid to help Afghanistan
The World Food Program (WFP) says it urgently needs $800 million to help Afghanistan in the next six months.
This appeal comes on the heels of the Islamic Emirate’s ban on women working for the United Nations in the country.
WFP says however that female aid workers play a vital role in delivering food aid and it will do “everything possible” to ensure that its female employees continue to work.
The United Nations meanwhile said its operations in Afghanistan are severely underfunded. It is reported that the United Nations has received approval for $249 million for 2023.
This figure is almost a third of the amount received in 2022.
Afghanistan is grappling with drought for the third year in a row and a crippling economic downturn for the second year. The country is also still suffering from decades of conflict and natural disasters.
The United Nations previously said that despite being the biggest humanitarian crisis in the world, Afghanistan has the lowest budget in the world.
The United Nations meanwhile said it hopes that in the coming weeks it will be able to reach an agreement with the Islamic Emirate on the return of its female employees to their offices.
Nearly 4,000 military vehicles repaired in past year: MoD
The Ministry of Defense (MoD) says over the past year, around four thousand military vehicles have been repaired and handed over to the security and defense forces.
Ministry officials say that work is underway on thousands of other military vehicles and they will be handed over to the security and defense agencies once repaired in the coming months.
These vehicles include tanks, armored cars, military trucks and Rangers, which are being repaired by the technical teams of the ministry at two sites, the officials said.
Earlier, the technical teams of the MoD repaired dozens of helicopters and aircraft that were disabled by foreign forces when they left Afghanistan.
In addition, the officials of the ministry have already said that they will increase the Afghan army to two hundred thousand soldiers by the end of this solar year.
MoHE increases salaries of academic staff
The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) has announced the increase in salaries of academic staff members of the country’s educational institutions.
In a statement published on Monday, the salary of a full professor is 60,000 AFN, an associate professor is 45,000 AFN, an assistant professor is 38,000 AFN, a senior lecturer is 30,000 AFN, a junior lecturer is 25,000 AFN, and a candidate lecturer is 20,000 AFN.
Before this, the salary of a full professor was 39,000 AFN, an associate professor was 33,000 AFN, an assistant professor was 27,000 AFN, a senior lecturer is 21,000 AFN, a junior lecturer is 18,000 AFN, and a candidate lecturer is 13,500 AFN.
According to the statement, this increase is applicable from the month of Hamal of 1402 solar year (March 21, 2023).
Bayat Foundation dispatches Ramazan aid packages to needy families in Bamiyan
Bayat Foundation on Monday distributed much needed food aid to hundreds of needy families in Bamiyan province in order to assist them through the holy month of Ramazan.
Officials from the foundation said that the donations include flour, rice and oil, and that the campaign will continue until the end of Ramazan. The officials added that they plan to distribute aid to other provinces across the country.
“On the occasion of the holy month of Ramazan, Bayat Foundation has considered an amount of aid that it will distribute to deserving and needy families in Bamiyan province today,” said a representative of Bayat Foundation in the province.
These food packages were distributed to those who were identified as needy people in a survey.
The needy families meanwhile have thanked Bayat Foundation and in turn called on other organizations to also step forward and help those in need.
Since its establishment, Bayat Foundation has continued to help the people of Afghanistan.
In addition to providing humanitarian relief to needy people during the harsh winter months, the foundation also provides food parcels during Ramazan each year.
Among a long list of humanitarian projects the foundation undertakes, the organization also assists in times of disaster where it provides both emergency medical care and relief to victims of natural disasters such as floods, avalanches and earthquakes.
