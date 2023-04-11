IEA ban on women forces UN into making ‘appalling choice’

(Last Updated On: April 11, 2023)

The United Nations said on Tuesday it is being forced into making an “appalling choice” over whether to continue operations in Afghanistan with the Islamic Emirate banning women from working for the organization.

In a statement, the UN mission in Afghanistan said the ban was “unlawful under international law, including the UN Charter, and for that reason the United Nations cannot comply”.

“Through this ban, the Taliban de facto authorities (IEA) seek to force the United Nations into having to make an appalling choice between staying and delivering in support of the Afghan people and standing by the norms and principles we are duty-bound to uphold”.

UNAMA head Roza Otunbayeva has initiated an “operational review” to decide the next steps. The review will be up to 5 May.

“It should be clear that any negative consequences of this crisis for the Afghan people will be the responsibility of the de facto authorities,” the statement said.

The IEA has yet to comment on the recent statement by UNAMA. It has, however, repeatedly asserted that it respects women’s rights in accordance with Sharia law.