IEA ban on women forces UN into making ‘appalling choice’
The United Nations said on Tuesday it is being forced into making an “appalling choice” over whether to continue operations in Afghanistan with the Islamic Emirate banning women from working for the organization.
In a statement, the UN mission in Afghanistan said the ban was “unlawful under international law, including the UN Charter, and for that reason the United Nations cannot comply”.
“Through this ban, the Taliban de facto authorities (IEA) seek to force the United Nations into having to make an appalling choice between staying and delivering in support of the Afghan people and standing by the norms and principles we are duty-bound to uphold”.
UNAMA head Roza Otunbayeva has initiated an “operational review” to decide the next steps. The review will be up to 5 May.
“It should be clear that any negative consequences of this crisis for the Afghan people will be the responsibility of the de facto authorities,” the statement said.
The IEA has yet to comment on the recent statement by UNAMA. It has, however, repeatedly asserted that it respects women’s rights in accordance with Sharia law.
Bayat Foundation delivers another round of Ramazan aid in Kabul
Bayat Foundation distributed food parcels to dozens of needy families in another area of Kabul city on Tuesday as part of their ongoing campaign to provide aid during the holy month of Ramazan.
Bayat Foundation officials said that aid packages include flour, rice and oil.
According to foundation officials, this assistance was provided following a transparent and thorough survey to identify those in need.
Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of the Bayat Foundation, emphasized that these donations will continue until the end of the holy month of Ramazan and that the campaign is also being rolled out in other provinces.
“In continuation of Bayat Foundation’s donations that we had previously distributed in Kabul city due to the holy month of Ramazan, today we came to one of the areas of Kabul city to distribute a quantity of food including flour, oil and rice to the needy families,” said Mohammad Ismail.
“Bayat Foundation’s donations continue in Kabul and other provinces on the occasion of the holy month of Ramazan,” he added.
Recipients of the aid thanked the Bayat Foundation and called on other organizations to also provide people with assistance.
For nearly two decades, Bayat Foundation has provided food and non-food aid to thousands of needy families in the capital and provinces every month of Ramazan.
In addition, it helps the needy not only during the holy month of Ramazan, but also during times of natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes. The foundation has helped thousands of families in the last two decades and played an active role in the reconstruction of hospitals, as well as health and educational centers.
WFP: We need $800 million in urgent aid to help Afghanistan
The World Food Program (WFP) says it urgently needs $800 million to help Afghanistan in the next six months.
This appeal comes on the heels of the Islamic Emirate’s ban on women working for the United Nations in the country.
WFP says however that female aid workers play a vital role in delivering food aid and it will do “everything possible” to ensure that its female employees continue to work.
The United Nations meanwhile said its operations in Afghanistan are severely underfunded. It is reported that the United Nations has received approval for $249 million for 2023.
This figure is almost a third of the amount received in 2022.
Afghanistan is grappling with drought for the third year in a row and a crippling economic downturn for the second year. The country is also still suffering from decades of conflict and natural disasters.
The United Nations previously said that despite being the biggest humanitarian crisis in the world, Afghanistan has the lowest budget in the world.
The United Nations meanwhile said it hopes that in the coming weeks it will be able to reach an agreement with the Islamic Emirate on the return of its female employees to their offices.
Nearly 4,000 military vehicles repaired in past year: MoD
The Ministry of Defense (MoD) says over the past year, around four thousand military vehicles have been repaired and handed over to the security and defense forces.
Ministry officials say that work is underway on thousands of other military vehicles and they will be handed over to the security and defense agencies once repaired in the coming months.
These vehicles include tanks, armored cars, military trucks and Rangers, which are being repaired by the technical teams of the ministry at two sites, the officials said.
Earlier, the technical teams of the MoD repaired dozens of helicopters and aircraft that were disabled by foreign forces when they left Afghanistan.
In addition, the officials of the ministry have already said that they will increase the Afghan army to two hundred thousand soldiers by the end of this solar year.
