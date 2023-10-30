Connect with us

Saar

Saar: Afghan refugees deportation deadline from Pakistan discussed

Published

59 mins ago

on

(Last Updated On: October 30, 2023)

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Saar

Saar: First session held to facilitate deported refugees affairs discussed

Published

1 day ago

on

October 29, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: October 29, 2023)

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: Pakistan arrests nearly 100,000 Afghan refugees discussed

Published

2 days ago

on

October 28, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: October 28, 2023)

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: Russia’s ties with China, Iran and Pakistan concerning Afghanistan

Published

4 days ago

on

October 26, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: October 26, 2023)

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!