Saar
Saar: Afghan refugees deportation deadline from Pakistan discussed
(Last Updated On: October 30, 2023)
Saar
Saar: First session held to facilitate deported refugees affairs discussed
(Last Updated On: October 29, 2023)
Saar
Saar: Pakistan arrests nearly 100,000 Afghan refugees discussed
(Last Updated On: October 28, 2023)
Saar
Saar: Russia’s ties with China, Iran and Pakistan concerning Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: October 26, 2023)
2 mins ago
Tahawol: Israel’s fierce attacks on Gaza discussed
Saar59 mins ago
Saar: Afghan refugees deportation deadline from Pakistan discussed
Latest News2 hours ago
About 3,000 acres of usurped state land reclaimed in Takhar
Latest News4 hours ago
IEA tells Uzbekistan it will not be harmed by Qosh Tepa canal
Latest News5 hours ago
Muttaqi in Istanbul: Spirit of unity and brotherhood prevails throughout Afghanistan
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan A cricket team to tour Oman for white-ball series
Sport2 weeks ago
World Cup: Afghanistan stun England in major upset win
International Sports4 weeks ago
Ronaldo sparks fightback as Al-Nassr given Asian Champions League scare
Regional3 weeks ago
Iran president, Saudi crown prince speak for first time since ties restored
Climate Change4 weeks ago
India searches for 23 missing soldiers after intense rain and flash flood
2 mins ago
Tahawol: Israel’s fierce attacks on Gaza discussed
Saar59 mins ago
Saar: Afghan refugees deportation deadline from Pakistan discussed
Interviews11 hours ago
Exclusive interview with Mirwais Ashraf, chairman of ACB
Tahawol24 hours ago
Tahawol: Acting FM’s meeting with UN’s Special Coordinator discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: First session held to facilitate deported refugees affairs discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
World Cup State of Play: England and Sri Lanka campaigns on brink of collapse
-
World4 days ago
At least 22 killed, dozens wounded in Lewiston, Maine shootings
-
Latest News4 days ago
Sullivan: War in Afghanistan ‘was necessary’ to prepare US military for future challenges
-
World4 days ago
Qatar sentences 8 ex-Indian navy officers to death
-
World3 days ago
Biden warns Iran against targeting US troops in Middle East
-
Regional3 days ago
US strikes Iranian targets in Syria: Pentagon
-
Latest News4 days ago
AFDA calls on world to help Afghanistan fight malnutrition
-
Latest News4 days ago
WHO chief welcomes EU’s €10 million contribution for Afghanistan