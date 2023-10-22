Saar
Saar: Calls for providing needs of Herat earthquake victims discussed
Saar
Saar: Israel & Palestine ongoing war discussed
(Last Updated On: October 21, 2023)
Saar
Saar: Twelfth day of Israel attacks on Gaza Strip discussed
(Last Updated On: October 20, 2023)
Saar
Saar: One Belt One Road Initiative discussed
(Last Updated On: October 18, 2023)
Sport2 hours ago
Afghanistan braced for more ‘passionate’ rivalry with Pakistan
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Calls for providing needs of Herat earthquake victims discussed
Latest News5 hours ago
Renovation of Jamhuriat Hospital in Kabul gets underway
Latest News6 hours ago
Bayat Foundation distributes relief packages to Herat earthquake victims
World6 hours ago
Jordan’s King condemns global silence on Israel’s ‘war crimes’ in Gaza
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan A cricket team to tour Oman for white-ball series
Sport3 weeks ago
ODI World Cup 2023: Warm-Up Match 2, Afghanistan vs South Africa
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan scoops Bronze Medal at Asian Games 2023
Science & Technology4 weeks ago
NASA’s first asteroid sample on track for Sunday parachute landing in Utah
Latest News4 weeks ago
Afghanistan should not serve as a refuge for terrorist organizations: Saudi FM
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Calls for providing needs of Herat earthquake victims discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Concerns over spread of poverty in Afghanistan discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Israel & Palestine ongoing war discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Situation of Afghan refugees in neighboring countries
Saar3 days ago
Saar: Twelfth day of Israel attacks on Gaza Strip discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Construction starts on 2,146 houses in earthquake-hit areas of Herat
-
Sport4 days ago
World Cup: Inspired Afghanistan eye another upset in New Zealand clash
-
Latest News5 days ago
Helmand officials expect 47,000 children to enroll in school this year
-
Latest News4 days ago
India pushes for inclusive government in Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Republicans and Democrats agree U.S. war in Afghanistan wasn’t worth fighting: poll
-
Latest News5 days ago
Two killed, five injured as vehicle runs off road in Ghor
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN Special Rapporteurs urge Pakistan to stop planned mass deportation of Afghans
-
Sport4 days ago
World Cup: New Zealand continue winning run as Afghanistan rue missed chances