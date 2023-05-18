Sport
Sports fans in for a treat, as ATN secures rights to 4 key cricket tournaments
In line with providing world-class sport entertainment, Ariana Television Network (ATN) is thrilled to announce it has done it again for all cricket fans across the country.
This time, ATN has managed to secure the broadcasting rights to four major international tournaments, which means June through to November will be an action-packed sporting period for viewers in Afghanistan.
The four cricket events that will be broadcast live on Ariana Television are as follows:
ICC World Test Championship; the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023; ACC Asia Cup; and ICC Cricket World Cup
ICC World Test Championship
The first tournament that will be screened live on Ariana Television will be the ICC World Test Championship. This will run from June 7 to June 11.
The world’s top-ranked Test teams, India, at No.1, and Australia, at No.2, will take each other on in this exciting final next month, scheduled to be held at the prestigious Oval Cricket Ground in London.
India were the runners-up of the previous edition where they lost the final to New Zealand.
This time however, they seem better prepared with three back-to-back Test series wins against Australia; the last one being in the run-up to the start of the IPL in March.
ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023
This tournament will follow close on the heels of the World Test Championships, in fact it starts just two days after the Oval Test wraps up.
The ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 will run from 18 June to 9 July 2023 and will be played in Zimbabwe.
There are two spots up for grabs in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup which takes place at the end of the year.
The teams that will battle it out for one of the two spots are Ireland, Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, Sri Lanka,
UAE, USA, West Indies and Zimbabwe.
Eight teams have already qualified. They are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Australia, England, New Zealand and South Africa.
ACC Asia Cup
The Asia Cup, scheduled for September, will now also be broadcast live by ATN. This is the only continental championship in cricket and the tournament is played in both the white-ball formats – ODI and T20I.
It was established in 1983 when the Asian Cricket Council was founded as a measure to promote goodwill between Asian countries and the first ODI edition of the competition was played in 1984 in which three teams – India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka participated. T20I was only introduced in 2016.
For this year’s tournament, the groups and format were announced on 5 January 2023, with the six teams split into two groups of three.
A total of 13 matches will be played, which includes six league matches, six Super 4 matches, and a final.
India, Pakistan and Nepal, have been placed in Group A, while the defending champions Sri Lanka are grouped with Bangladesh and Afghanistan in Group B.
The top two teams from each of the groups will progress to the Super 4. From there, the top two teams will play each other in the final.
ICC Cricket World Cup
After months of world-class cricket tournaments, the year will be rounded off by the all-exciting ICC Cricket World Cup.
Once again, this tournament will be broadcast live by ATN.
This One Day International (ODI) tournament will see 10 countries battle it out for the trophy, which was last won in 2019 by England.
The tournament will be hosted by India with dates rumored to be from 5 October to 19 November. However, some reports indicate the final might be held on 26 November.
Originally, the tournament was scheduled to be played from 9 February to 26 March 2023 but, in July 2020, it was announced that the tournament would be delayed to an October–November window, following the disruption of the qualification schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
England are the defending champions, having won the previous edition in 2019, defeating New Zealand in the final.
This line-up meanwhile comes on the heels of ATN having secured the rights to broadcast the exhilarating IPL tournament this year, which is currently ongoing.
Cricket fans who haven’t yet tuned in to watch the daily matches can do so from the comfort of their own homes by simply tuning in to Ariana Television or stream live on ATN websites.
ATN will meanwhile publish all schedules and broadcasting times ahead of each upcoming tournament. So be sure to watch out for updates on our website.
Bangladesh to host Afghanistan for all-format tour in June-July
Afghanistan will play all three formats in a tour of Bangladesh for the first time, from June 10.
They will play a one-off Test, three ODIs and two T20Is.
The tour, however, will be split into two parts. Afghanistan will play the one-off Test in Dhaka from June 14 to 18, after which they will leave for India. They will return to Bangladesh on July 1 to play three ODIs in Chattogram from July 5 to 11.
They will also play two T20Is in Sylhet on July 14 and 16, which will conclude the series.
“We are pleased to have a busy schedule ahead of us, as we will tour Bangladesh after the Sri Lanka tour. We have our sights set on the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, and we are working hard to arrange more bilateral games for our National team as the tournament approaches,” Naseeb Khan, CEO of Afghanistan Cricket Board said.
“Bangladesh is a competitive team, and we have played better cricket with them in the past; we are hopeful that our players will do well in the tour this time as well,” he added.
Afghanistan last toured Bangladesh in 2022 when they lost the ODIs 2-1, but drew the T20Is one-all. They played their only Test against Bangladesh in 2019 when they beat the hosts by 224 runs in Chattogram.
Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh:
June 10: Afghanistan team arrival in Dhaka
June 14-18: Only Test, Dhaka
June 19: Afghanistan departure for India
July 1: Afghanistan arrival in Chattogram
July 5: First ODI, Chattogram
July 8: Second ODI, Chattogram
July 11: Third ODI, Chattogram
July 14: First T20I, Sylhet
July 16: Second T20I, Sylhet
Livingstone belts 94 in vain as Punjab’s play-off hopes fade
Delhi Capitals survived a blazing 94 by Liam Livingstone for a consolation 15-run win to push Punjab Kings to the brink of IPL elimination on Wednesday.
Rilee Rossouw smashed an unbeaten 82 to guide Delhi to 213-2, a total that was threatened by Livingstone’s 48-ball blitz in the Himalayan hill town of Dharamsala.
Livingstone and Atharva Taide put on a 78-run stand. After Taide retired out on 55, the rest of the batting fell flat.
Delhi, who were already out of the play-off-race, kept the opposition to 198-8 despite Livingstone’s nine sixes and sloppy fielding, including two dropped catches.
“It was a bad performance in the field but we will take the win,” Delhi skipper David Warner said.
Punjab stay eighth in the 10-team table and need to win their final group match and depend on other results and net-rate to make the play-offs.
“It was frustrating,” Punjab captain Shikhar Dhawan said. “We didn’t bowl really well in the first six wickets, we should have taken some wickets the way it was swinging.”
IPL heavyweights Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are two of the seven teams in contention for three remaining play-off spots in the T20 tournament.
Defending champions Gujarat Titans became the first team to qualify for the play-offs early this week and assured themselves a top-two finish in the group stage.
Warner (46) and Prithvi Shaw (54) put on 94 runs for the opening wicket to lay the foundation for Delhi’s mammoth total.
The left-handed Warner set the pace with his attacking 31-ball knock as he hit former Delhi pace bowler Kagiso Rabada for two sixes.
Punjab left-arm quick and big buy Sam Curran denied Warner his fifty, but the left-handed Rossouw came in attacking with sixes and fours.
Shaw raised his fifty before falling to Curran. Rossouw finished off the innings with a destructive partnership with England’s Phil Salt.
Rossouw, who struck his first IPL half-century and was named man of the match, and Salt, who hit a 14-ball 26, took apart the opposition attack as they scored 41 runs in the final two overs.
IPL giants Mumbai on shaky ground in play-off race
The IPL is hotting up with seven teams still in the hunt for play-off spots after five-time champions Mumbai Indians suffered a shock loss to Lucknow.
Defending champions Gujarat Titans are the only franchise to have booked one of the four play-off places, with the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad now out of contention, AFP reported.
Mumbai’s five-run loss on Tuesday at the hands of Marcus Stoinis and Mohsin Khan left them needing to win their remaining group fixture against Hyderabad, and they still need other results to go their way.
“We didn’t play well enough to win. There were moments we didn’t win. Unfortunate but we need to keep our heads high,” Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma said after the defeat.
Rohit, who led Mumbai to titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020, said: “We have to come out and win that game (against Hyderabad on Sunday).”
The top two teams will play the first qualifier, with the winner heading straight to the final in Ahmedabad on May 28 and the loser playing the winner of the “eliminator” between teams three and four in the second qualifier.
Lucknow, who made their IPL debut alongside Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat last year, have had a hot-and-cold season but a better run rate than Mumbai has kept them in contention for the top four even if they lose their final group game.
Four-time winners Chennai Super Kings, led by M.S. Dhoni — who is believed to be playing his final season — looked like sailing into the next round but a shock defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders kept them waiting.
They need to win their final match against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday to make the play-offs and possibly seal a top-two finish, but a loss will leave them at the mercy of other results.
Other teams in contention include Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Faf du Plessis, as well as the Rajasthan Royals, the Punjab Kings and Kolkata.
