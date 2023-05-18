Sport
Bangladesh to host Afghanistan for all-format tour in June-July
Afghanistan will play all three formats in a tour of Bangladesh for the first time, from June 10.
They will play a one-off Test, three ODIs and two T20Is.
The tour, however, will be split into two parts. Afghanistan will play the one-off Test in Dhaka from June 14 to 18, after which they will leave for India. They will return to Bangladesh on July 1 to play three ODIs in Chattogram from July 5 to 11.
They will also play two T20Is in Sylhet on July 14 and 16, which will conclude the series.
“We are pleased to have a busy schedule ahead of us, as we will tour Bangladesh after the Sri Lanka tour. We have our sights set on the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, and we are working hard to arrange more bilateral games for our National team as the tournament approaches,” Naseeb Khan, CEO of Afghanistan Cricket Board said.
“Bangladesh is a competitive team, and we have played better cricket with them in the past; we are hopeful that our players will do well in the tour this time as well,” he added.
Afghanistan last toured Bangladesh in 2022 when they lost the ODIs 2-1, but drew the T20Is one-all. They played their only Test against Bangladesh in 2019 when they beat the hosts by 224 runs in Chattogram.
Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh:
June 10: Afghanistan team arrival in Dhaka
June 14-18: Only Test, Dhaka
June 19: Afghanistan departure for India
July 1: Afghanistan arrival in Chattogram
July 5: First ODI, Chattogram
July 8: Second ODI, Chattogram
July 11: Third ODI, Chattogram
July 14: First T20I, Sylhet
July 16: Second T20I, Sylhet
IPL giants Mumbai on shaky ground in play-off race
The IPL is hotting up with seven teams still in the hunt for play-off spots after five-time champions Mumbai Indians suffered a shock loss to Lucknow.
Defending champions Gujarat Titans are the only franchise to have booked one of the four play-off places, with the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad now out of contention, AFP reported.
Mumbai’s five-run loss on Tuesday at the hands of Marcus Stoinis and Mohsin Khan left them needing to win their remaining group fixture against Hyderabad, and they still need other results to go their way.
“We didn’t play well enough to win. There were moments we didn’t win. Unfortunate but we need to keep our heads high,” Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma said after the defeat.
Rohit, who led Mumbai to titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020, said: “We have to come out and win that game (against Hyderabad on Sunday).”
The top two teams will play the first qualifier, with the winner heading straight to the final in Ahmedabad on May 28 and the loser playing the winner of the “eliminator” between teams three and four in the second qualifier.
Lucknow, who made their IPL debut alongside Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat last year, have had a hot-and-cold season but a better run rate than Mumbai has kept them in contention for the top four even if they lose their final group game.
Four-time winners Chennai Super Kings, led by M.S. Dhoni — who is believed to be playing his final season — looked like sailing into the next round but a shock defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders kept them waiting.
They need to win their final match against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday to make the play-offs and possibly seal a top-two finish, but a loss will leave them at the mercy of other results.
Other teams in contention include Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Faf du Plessis, as well as the Rajasthan Royals, the Punjab Kings and Kolkata.
England ace Curran under fire as IPL record price tag weighs heavy
Sam Curran is the most expensive player in Indian Premier League history but England’s World Cup hero is drawing flak after failing to justify his price tag with bat or ball.
Punjab Kings shelled out $2.23 million on the all-rounder but they are eighth in the 10-team table and barring a miracle will not qualify for the knock-out phase, AFP reported.
With a week of the group phase left, Curran was languishing at 39th on the runs table as of early Monday, with 216 from 11 innings and only one half-century.
South African six-machine Faf du Plessis at Bangalore has almost three times as many runs and seven 50s to top the batting stats.
Left-arm quick Curran, who with his run-choking bowling at the death was player of the tournament at the T20 World Cup last winter, has been even less effective with the ball.
He has seven wickets (51st position) at an economy of over 10.
Former India opener Virender Sehwag was the latest commentator to lay into the 24-year-old’s sub-par performance, comparing him unfavorably with bargain-buy teammate Prabhsimran Singh after the Indian player’s century on Saturday.
“You bought Sam Curran for ($2.23 million), what has he done?” Sehwag told the website Cricbuzz.
Sehwag, known for his straight talk, also criticized Curran last month, saying “he doesn’t have that experience yet” despite the record-setting price tag.
Curran, who had a previous stint in the IPL with Chennai, started this edition of the competition well.
He captained Punjab in three matches in the absence of the injured Shikhar Dhawan and played match-winning roles in two of them.
Bowling figures of 3-31 — his best this season — helped Punjab down Lucknow and then his 29-ball 55 won him the player of the match award against the Mumbai Indians.
Curran tried to make light of the fee Punjab paid, telling Sky Sports last month: “They’ve put a lot of faith in me and I guess I’m the type of person try not to put too much pressure on myself.
“Hopefully I can show some good performances for the team. The price tag is what it is.”
But Curran has since struggled with the pitches and conditions, and on Saturday pundit Simon Doull picked him as his biggest disappointment of the current IPL season.
“Sorry Sam Curran. It’s you this season so far,” the former New Zealand paceman said.
“Hasn’t bowled well enough at the death, going at over 10 an over. You buy a big-priced all-rounder, you have to deliver.”
‘A little disappointed’
Curran is not the only big buy to disappoint.
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has been decent if not spectacular, hitting 274 runs to help Mumbai to third in the table, but taking only six wickets.
Green was the second most expensive buy in the December auction after Mumbai Indians paid out 175 million rupees ($2.11 million) on him.
Several Englishmen have failed to live up to the hype — a worry for the country ahead of the Ashes and one-day World Cup, AFP reported.
England Test skipper Ben Stokes was bought by Chennai Super Kings for 162 million rupees but managed only two underwhelming performances before being benched with injury.
Harry Brook is another Englishman who has not been at his destructive best, despite hitting the first century of this edition last month.
Brook, who was snapped up by Sunrisers Hyderabad, has scored just 63 runs in eight matches.
The right-handed batsman is 51st in the runs table.
“I was very, very excited to see Harry Brook,” Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle said.
“I thought Brook and SKY (Suryakumar Yadav), these were the two players I thought, ‘Wow! Let’s see them go head to head.
“I saw (Brook’s) hundred in Kolkata but I am a little disappointed by what followed.”
ACB names squad for Sri Lanka ODI series
Afghanistan Cricket Board’s Selection Committee has finalized the 15-member squad that will take part in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.
The series will be played from June 2 to 7 in Hambantota.
Fast bowling all-rounder Abdul Rahman has been added to the 15-man squad, whereas Shahidullah Kamal, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar and Gulbadin Naib, who were part of the previous ODI tour to Sri Lanka, are now part of the reserves for this tour.
Mirwais Ashraf, Chairman of the ACB, stated: “It’s good to have a couple of young faces for the series; the buildup for the ICC Cricket World Cup has already begun, and we are looking for every possible opportunity to build a good combination of the team and prepare them well for the event.”
Ashraf said the players are having a great time playing the Super Cola Green Afghanistan One Day Cup 2023 in Khost and are ready to put in a good show again on the tour.
Afghanistan Squad for Sri Lanka Series:
Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhail (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujib ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Abdul Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi and Farid Ahmad Malik.
Gulbadain Naib, Shahidullah Kamal, Yamin Ahmadzai, and Zia ur Rahman Akbar are part of the reserve players for the tour.
