Bangladesh to host Afghanistan for all-format tour in June-July

(Last Updated On: May 18, 2023)

Afghanistan will play all three formats in a tour of Bangladesh for the first time, from June 10.

They will play a one-off Test, three ODIs and two T20Is.

The tour, however, will be split into two parts. Afghanistan will play the one-off Test in Dhaka from June 14 to 18, after which they will leave for India. They will return to Bangladesh on July 1 to play three ODIs in Chattogram from July 5 to 11.

They will also play two T20Is in Sylhet on July 14 and 16, which will conclude the series.

“We are pleased to have a busy schedule ahead of us, as we will tour Bangladesh after the Sri Lanka tour. We have our sights set on the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, and we are working hard to arrange more bilateral games for our National team as the tournament approaches,” Naseeb Khan, CEO of Afghanistan Cricket Board said.

“Bangladesh is a competitive team, and we have played better cricket with them in the past; we are hopeful that our players will do well in the tour this time as well,” he added.

Afghanistan last toured Bangladesh in 2022 when they lost the ODIs 2-1, but drew the T20Is one-all. They played their only Test against Bangladesh in 2019 when they beat the hosts by 224 runs in Chattogram.

Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh:

June 10: Afghanistan team arrival in Dhaka

June 14-18: Only Test, Dhaka

June 19: Afghanistan departure for India

July 1: Afghanistan arrival in Chattogram

July 5: First ODI, Chattogram

July 8: Second ODI, Chattogram

July 11: Third ODI, Chattogram

July 14: First T20I, Sylhet

July 16: Second T20I, Sylhet