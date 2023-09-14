International Sports
Top of the table clash gives Milan derby extra edge
It is impossible to know whether the result of Saturday’s Milan derby will prove crucial in the title race but a win for Inter or AC Milan would definitely bring some much-needed breathing space at the top of Serie A.
With defending champions Napoli losing at home to Lazio in the last round of games, the two Milanese clubs are alone at the top after picking up three wins from three, Reuters reported.
The match at the San Siro will be the first time since 1962 that the Milan sides meet while top of the table. Though on the previous occasion they also shared first place with Fiorentina.
Inter had the upper hand last season.
They won the last four of the pair’s five meetings, including both ties in their Champions League semi-final, and a win on Saturday would mark the first time they have won five consecutive derbies.
But this Milan side are a different proposition from the team who put up such a disappointing defense of their league title last season, Reuters reported.
With so many new faces in the squad there was a fear that Stefano Pioli’s side would need time to gel but maximum points from their opening three games has put paid to that theory.
Three new signings have already proved fundamental to Milan’s strong start, with Tijjani Reijnders, Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek starting in their three league wins.
Pulisic scored in the opening two games and gave Milan a threat on the right, bringing balance to the side after relying on Rafael Leao on the left for so long.
Loftus-Cheek has added muscle to the midfield and has two assists to his name, and along with playmaker Reijnders they have allowed Milan to overcome the sale of Sandro Tonali to Newcastle.
Concerns over Olivier Giroud’s ability to keep knocking in the goals when he is about to turn 37 have so far proved unfounded. The French forward has four so far, one fewer than Serie A’s top scorer Lautaro Martinez of Inter.
Martinez netted 21 league goals in both the past two seasons but has already made a better start to the current campaign than ever before.
While Inter coach Simone Inzaghi no longer has forwards Romelu Lukaku or Eden Dzeko at his disposal, new signing Marcus Thuram got off the mark in Inter’s 4-0 demolition of Fiorentina last time out.
Preparations for the derby will mostly come down to the last few days with most of their starting players returning from international duty.
Milan have a concern over Giroud after he went off injured in France’s win over Ireland last week but are hopeful he can recover. If not, Luka Jovic, their recent loan signing from Fiorentina, is waiting for his chance to shine, Reuters reported.
Milan have defender Fikayo Timori suspended with Simon Kjaer expected to come in.
A draw in Milan would suit Juventus just fine.
Two points behind in third place, Juve can close the gap with a win over Lazio, who got their first win of the season at Napoli last time out.
Napoli look to get their title defense back at promoted Genoa while surprise package Lecce put their unbeaten start to the season on the line with an away trip to Monza on Sunday.
Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma, with just one point from three games, will try to kick-start their season when they host Empoli on Sunday.
International Sports
Portugal chalk up record win with 9-0 thrashing of Luxembourg
Portugal enjoyed their biggest-ever win as they thumped Luxembourg 9-0 at Estadio Algarve on Monday to preserve their perfect record in Euro 2024 qualifying.
Substitute Joao Felix secured the record victory with a goal two minutes from time after Goncalo Inacio, Goncalo Ramos, and Diogo Jota all scored twice. Ricardo Horta and Bruno Fernandes, who had three assists, were also on the scoresheet, Reuters reported.
Portugal’s previous record was 8-0, which they achieved three times – twice against Liechtenstein (1994 and 1999) and once versus Kuwait (2003).
Portugal have won all six of their Group J matches under Roberto Martinez, who took over in January, scoring 24 goals with none conceded. They are five points clear of Slovakia.
The result matched the biggest-ever loss for Luxembourg, who have 10 points and are third, three points behind Slovakia.
International Sports
Court probes ‘possible systemic corruption’ aiding Barca in referee scandal
A Spanish court said that soccer giants Barcelona may have benefited for almost two decades from “possible systemic corruption” within the country’s refereeing committee, court documents seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.
Investigating judge Joaquin Aguirre Lopez said he believed that any other LaLiga team that competed against Barcelona between 2001 and 2018 – when the club made alleged payments to a company owned by a senior refereeing official – may have been harmed by the alleged scheme and could take legal action.
In March, prosecutors filed a complaint over alleged payments of more than 7.3 million euros ($7.8 million) over 17 years to firms owned by Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, who was vice-president of the football federation’s refereeing committee (CTA) from 1993 to 2018.
Barca’s arch-rivals Real Madrid had joined the prosecution in the lawsuit as a damaged party.
“It is presumed by pure logic that FC Barcelona would not pay vice-president Negreira around 7 million euros since 2001 if they were not benefited by him,” Aguirre said in Tuesday’s ruling rejecting Barca’s appeal against Real Madrid’s participation in the complaint.
Other first-division teams could potentially have been harmed as well, he said, if proven that the CTA assigned referees to certain matches according to criteria unrelated to their technical qualities.
Reuters has been unable to reach Negreira. Barcelona and Real Madrid were not immediately available for comment.
“In any case, we are facing a novel form of possible illegitimate retribution for football referees,” he added.
According to the judge, Negreira was responsible for ranking and evaluating the referees. However, no evidence has been found so far of Negreira paying referees to influence match results, Aguirre said.
The court also opened a separate case to investigate alleged money laundering by Negreira, his son and the network of companies through which Barcelona’s alleged payments were made, Reuters reported.
In a statement in February, Barcelona denied any wrongdoing, saying it had paid an external consultant who supplied it with “technical reports related to professional refereeing”. It was a common practice among professional football clubs, they said.
International Sports
Fit-again Rahul in India’s World Cup squad, Ashwin misses out
India have recalled a fit-again KL Rahul for their home World Cup later this year but off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is not in the 15-man squad, which did not contain any real surprises.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Rahul has not played competitively since May after suffering a thigh injury but is due to join the team in Sri Lanka for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup.
Ishan Kishan, who has smashed a fifty in his last four one-day internationals, leads the race for the wicketkeeper’s spot partly because of the left-handed variety he brings, Reuters reported.
“It’s a good headache to have, isn’t it?” chief selector Ajit Agarkar told reporters in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
“Ishan played a lovely innings (in the Asia Cup), can open the innings … KL’s one-day record is fantastic.
“So when he comes, there will be conversations but you at least have two options now.”
Kuldeep Yadav is the lone frontline wrist-spinner in the Rohit Sharma-led squad, which contains spin all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.
Ashwin, who remains India’s preferred spinner in test cricket, was not accommodated though.
“Both give us depth in batting,” Agarkar said of Jadeja and Patel. “In 50 overs cricket, perhaps you would ideally want an off-spinner but this gives us the best balance.”
Rohit was happy with the depth in his squad but demanded more contribution from India’s tailenders.
“We found this lacking in our team for the last few years, so we wanted to make sure that we get that batting depth somehow.”
“It’s not just to come out and bowl out the opposition but it’s also to contribute with the bat, and it can make a huge difference.”
Twice champions India, who lost in the semi-finals in 2019, begin their World Cup campaign with an Oct. 8 contest against Australia in Chennai.
India squad:
Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav
