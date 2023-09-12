International Sports
Portugal chalk up record win with 9-0 thrashing of Luxembourg
Portugal enjoyed their biggest-ever win as they thumped Luxembourg 9-0 at Estadio Algarve on Monday to preserve their perfect record in Euro 2024 qualifying.
Substitute Joao Felix secured the record victory with a goal two minutes from time after Goncalo Inacio, Goncalo Ramos, and Diogo Jota all scored twice. Ricardo Horta and Bruno Fernandes, who had three assists, were also on the scoresheet, Reuters reported.
Portugal’s previous record was 8-0, which they achieved three times – twice against Liechtenstein (1994 and 1999) and once versus Kuwait (2003).
Portugal have won all six of their Group J matches under Roberto Martinez, who took over in January, scoring 24 goals with none conceded. They are five points clear of Slovakia.
The result matched the biggest-ever loss for Luxembourg, who have 10 points and are third, three points behind Slovakia.
Court probes ‘possible systemic corruption’ aiding Barca in referee scandal
A Spanish court said that soccer giants Barcelona may have benefited for almost two decades from “possible systemic corruption” within the country’s refereeing committee, court documents seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.
Investigating judge Joaquin Aguirre Lopez said he believed that any other LaLiga team that competed against Barcelona between 2001 and 2018 – when the club made alleged payments to a company owned by a senior refereeing official – may have been harmed by the alleged scheme and could take legal action.
In March, prosecutors filed a complaint over alleged payments of more than 7.3 million euros ($7.8 million) over 17 years to firms owned by Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, who was vice-president of the football federation’s refereeing committee (CTA) from 1993 to 2018.
Barca’s arch-rivals Real Madrid had joined the prosecution in the lawsuit as a damaged party.
“It is presumed by pure logic that FC Barcelona would not pay vice-president Negreira around 7 million euros since 2001 if they were not benefited by him,” Aguirre said in Tuesday’s ruling rejecting Barca’s appeal against Real Madrid’s participation in the complaint.
Other first-division teams could potentially have been harmed as well, he said, if proven that the CTA assigned referees to certain matches according to criteria unrelated to their technical qualities.
Reuters has been unable to reach Negreira. Barcelona and Real Madrid were not immediately available for comment.
“In any case, we are facing a novel form of possible illegitimate retribution for football referees,” he added.
According to the judge, Negreira was responsible for ranking and evaluating the referees. However, no evidence has been found so far of Negreira paying referees to influence match results, Aguirre said.
The court also opened a separate case to investigate alleged money laundering by Negreira, his son and the network of companies through which Barcelona’s alleged payments were made, Reuters reported.
In a statement in February, Barcelona denied any wrongdoing, saying it had paid an external consultant who supplied it with “technical reports related to professional refereeing”. It was a common practice among professional football clubs, they said.
Fit-again Rahul in India’s World Cup squad, Ashwin misses out
India have recalled a fit-again KL Rahul for their home World Cup later this year but off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is not in the 15-man squad, which did not contain any real surprises.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Rahul has not played competitively since May after suffering a thigh injury but is due to join the team in Sri Lanka for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup.
Ishan Kishan, who has smashed a fifty in his last four one-day internationals, leads the race for the wicketkeeper’s spot partly because of the left-handed variety he brings, Reuters reported.
“It’s a good headache to have, isn’t it?” chief selector Ajit Agarkar told reporters in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
“Ishan played a lovely innings (in the Asia Cup), can open the innings … KL’s one-day record is fantastic.
“So when he comes, there will be conversations but you at least have two options now.”
Kuldeep Yadav is the lone frontline wrist-spinner in the Rohit Sharma-led squad, which contains spin all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.
Ashwin, who remains India’s preferred spinner in test cricket, was not accommodated though.
“Both give us depth in batting,” Agarkar said of Jadeja and Patel. “In 50 overs cricket, perhaps you would ideally want an off-spinner but this gives us the best balance.”
Rohit was happy with the depth in his squad but demanded more contribution from India’s tailenders.
“We found this lacking in our team for the last few years, so we wanted to make sure that we get that batting depth somehow.”
“It’s not just to come out and bowl out the opposition but it’s also to contribute with the bat, and it can make a huge difference.”
Twice champions India, who lost in the semi-finals in 2019, begin their World Cup campaign with an Oct. 8 contest against Australia in Chennai.
India squad:
Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav
The week in Asian football
Al-Hilal moved top of the Saudi Pro League after Aleksandar Mitrovic’s hat-trick helped them rally to a 4-3 win over reigning champions Al-Ittihad in Jeddah on Friday.
The former Fulham forward cancelled out Romarinho’s 16th minute opener but goals from Karim Benzema and Abderrazak Hamedallah gave Al-Ittihad a two-goal lead at halftime.
Mitrovic then struck twice in five minutes to level the scores at 3-3, completing his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the 65th minute, before Salem Al Dawsari hit the winner with 19 minutes remaining.
Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli had been the only teams left with perfect records going into the weekend’s games but a 5-1 loss to Al-Fateh saw Al-Ahli’s winning start also ended.
Al-Hilal top the table with 13 points, level with Al-Taawon, who beat Al-Wehda 4-1.
Vissel Kobe vs Kyoto Sanga
Vissel Kobe defeated Kyoto Sanga 2-1 on Sunday to return to top spot in Japan after Yokohama F Marinos lost 2-0 to Kashiwa Reysol, second-half goals from Yuto Yamada and Matheus Savio condemning the defending champions to a second straight defeat.
Taichi Hara gave visitors Kyoto the lead in the sixth minute but Shuhei Kawasaki pounced on a defensive error 12 minutes later to level and Jean Patric hit the winner for Kobe seven minutes into the second half.
Kobe, who announced the signing of former Spain midfielder Juan Mata on Sunday, lead Marinos by two points with eight games remaining.
Ulsan Hyundai vs Gwangju FC
Ulsan Hyundai saw their lead cut to eight points on Sunday with a 2-0 defeat by Gwangju FC, allowing Pohang Steelers to narrow the gap after two second-half penalties from Zeca and Wanderson gave them a 2-0 win over Incheon United.
Defending champions Ulsan have won only once in their last five league matches as goals from Lee Kun-hee and Beka Mikeltadze earned third-placed Gwangju the victory.
Chinese Super League
Senior Chinese soccer official and chairman of the Chinese Super League, Liu Jun, was placed under investigation for suspected serious violations of discipline and law, China’s anti-graft watchdog said.
Liu was previously chairman of now-defunct Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning and was appointed chief executive of Italian Serie A side Inter Milan in 2016, soon after the club was purchased by the Suning Holdings Group.
The move came six months after Chinese Football Association chairman Chen Xuyuan was placed under investigation for suspected serious violations of discipline and law.
