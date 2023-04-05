Regional
Top Saudi, Iranian diplomats to meet in China, say media, officials
The top envoys for Saudi Arabia and Iran will meet in Beijing on Thursday, an Iranian official and a Saudi-owned newspaper said, as the two regional rivals work to hash out next steps of their diplomatic rapprochement amid a China-brokered deal, Reuters reported.
The meeting between Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, will be the first formal meeting between Saudi Arabia and Iran’s most senior diplomats in more than seven years.
After years of hostility that had fuelled conflicts across the Middle East, Tehran and Riyadh agreed to end their diplomatic rift and re-open embassies in a major deal facilitated by China last month.
“The top envoys agreed to meet on Apr. 6 in Beijing as the deal was facilitated by China,” a senior Iranian official told Reuters.
Choosing China “came as an extension of Beijing’s positive role in reaching the agreement and facilitating communication between the two countries,” Saudi-owned Asharq al-Awasat newspaper cited an unidentified source in Riyadh as saying.
The resumption of the relations that was announced last month and arrangements for the exchange of ambassadors will be discussed in the meeting, it added.
Beijing’s secret role in the breakthrough between Tehran and Riyadh shook up dynamics in the Middle East, where the United States was for decades the main mediator, flexing its security and diplomatic muscles, Reuters reported.
“The era of the United States’ involvement in this region is over … The regional countries are capable of preserving security and stability in the Middle East without Washington’s interference,” another Iranian official said.
“The next steps will be discussed in the Beijing meeting, such as re-opening of the embassies and appointing ambassadors.”
Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in 2016 after its embassy in Tehran was stormed during a dispute between the two countries over Riyadh’s execution of a Shi’ite Muslim cleric. The kingdom subsequently asked Iranian diplomats to leave within 48 hours while it evacuated its embassy staff from Teheran, read the report.
The relationship had worsened since 2015, after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates intervened in the Yemen war, where the Iran-aligned Houthi movement ousted a Saudi-backed government and took over the capital Sanaa.
For Saudi Arabia, the deal could mean improved security. The kingdom has blamed Iran for arming the Houthis who carried out missile and drone attacks on its cities and oil facilities, Reuters reported.
In 2019, Riyadh blamed a massive attack on Aramco oil facilities, which knocked out half of its oil output, directly on the Islamic Republic.
Tehran denied those allegations.
Balkh
Six Daesh members killed in Balkh
Balkh provincial police officials said Tuesday that six members of Daesh were killed in a clash with Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) forces on Monday night.
Mohammad Asif Waziri, the spokesman of the Balkh Police Command, said that the clash started at about 9pm on Monday night in Nahri Shahi district and continued for about an hour.
Waziri added that the clash ended with the death of six members of the Daesh group. He said there were no casualties among the IEA forces.
This comes after recent operations against Daesh in the province.
This is the third operation of the Islamic Emirate against Daesh in Balkh province in the last two weeks.
The Islamic Emirate said last week that three prominent Daesh members, including the deputy leader of the group in Afghanistan, were killed in the province in an operation.
Regional
Syria: Another Iranian Revolutionary Guard aide dies after Israeli air strike
A military adviser to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps died of his injuries after an Israeli air strike near Syria’s capital, the Iranian semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Sunday.
Israel for years carried out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran’s influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that began in 2011.
Iran says its officers serve in an advisory role in Syria at the invitation of Damascus. Dozens of Revolutionary Guards members including senior officers have been killed in Syria during the war.
“Meqdad Meqdani was wounded during the Zionist attack on Friday dawn and was martyred,” Mehr news said.
Friday’s airstrike was the sixth attack by Israel in Syria in March according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The strikes also killed another Revolutionary Guards military adviser and officer, Milad Haydari.
On Friday, the Revolutionary Guards vowed to respond to the Israeli attack.
Regional
At least 11 killed in Pakistan Ramadan donation stampede
At least 11 people were killed in a crowd crush in Pakistan’s southern city of Karachi Friday as a Ramadan alms donation sparked a stampede in the inflation-hit nation, police said.
Pakistan has been wracked by economic turmoil for months, with the rupee crumbling and staple food prices shooting up nearly 50 percent as the country battles a balance of payments crisis which has forced it into bail-out talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), AFP reported.
Fida Janwari, a senior police officer in western Karachi’s Baldia Town neighborhood, said the stampede happened when needy women with children flocked to a factory distributing alms.
“Panic struck and people started running,” he told AFP.
A local administration official said 600 to 700 people were corralled in a small industrial compound.
“When they opened the main gate, all the people rushed in,” added 22-year-old Fatima Noor, whose sister died in the crush.
The bodies of six women and three children were brought to the Abbasi Shaheed state hospital, spokesman Muhammad Farraukh said.
An official for the Rescue NGO told AFP an additional two bodies were sent to another hospital, and police surgeon Summaiya Syed Tariq confirmed the total toll of 11 late Friday.
Asma Ahmed, 30, said her grandmother and niece were among the dead.
“We come every year to the factory for the Zakat,” she said, using the Islamic term for alms.
“They started beating the women with clubs and pushing them,” Ahmed added. “There was chaos everywhere.”
“Why did they call us if they couldn’t manage it?” she asked.
Janwari said three factory employees were arrested after failing to inform police of the donation event in order to organize crowd control.
Last week, on the first day of Ramadan — when Muslims traditionally make donations to the poor — one person was killed and eight others injured in a stampede for flour in northwestern Pakistan.
Pakistan’s finances have been hobbled by decades of financial mismanagement and political chaos. The situation has been exacerbated by the global energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, and crippling monsoon floods last year which submerged a third of the country.
The South Asian nation — home to 220 million — is deep in debt and must enact tough tax reforms and push up utility prices if it hopes to unlock another tranche of a $6.5 billion IMF bail-out and avoid defaulting.
Top Saudi, Iranian diplomats to meet in China, say media, officials
Possible ban on UN’s female staff sparks widespread concern
Israeli police attack worshippers in Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa, Gaza launches rockets at Israel
IPL: Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals in Match 7 of IPL 2023
UN Afghan staff told to stay home as IEA signals UN female ban
Afghanistan announce schedule for T20I series against Pakistan
School poisonings, if deliberate, deserve death: Iran leader
Kunduz commerce department’s revenues rise by 48%
Baradar assess progress of key Qosh Tepa Canal
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in U-19 Tri-Series opener
Tahawol: Expanding ties between Kabul and Moscow discussed
Saar: Human rights situation in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Daesh threat in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghanistan political situation discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over aid cuts discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul businessman slashes price of onions and potatoes to help the needy
-
Latest News4 days ago
UAE sends 38 tons of humanitarian aid to quake victims in Afghanistan
-
Health4 days ago
45% of ARI cases in Afghanistan involve children under 5: WHO
-
World5 days ago
Russia might put strategic nukes in Belarus, leader says
-
World3 days ago
High activity spotted at North Korea nuclear complex
-
Latest News3 days ago
Women-run radio station closed for playing music during Ramazan
-
Regional3 days ago
Syria: Another Iranian Revolutionary Guard aide dies after Israeli air strike
-
Sport4 days ago
Gujarat win IPL opener in front of more than 100,000 fans