Connect with us

Balkh

Six Daesh members killed in Balkh

Published

4 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: April 4, 2023)

Balkh provincial police officials said Tuesday that six members of Daesh were killed in a clash with Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) forces on Monday night.

Mohammad Asif Waziri, the spokesman of the Balkh Police Command, said that the clash started at about 9pm on Monday night in Nahri Shahi district and continued for about an hour.

Waziri added that the clash ended with the death of six members of the Daesh group. He said there were no casualties among the IEA forces.

This comes after recent operations against Daesh in the province.

This is the third operation of the Islamic Emirate against Daesh in Balkh province in the last two weeks.

The Islamic Emirate said last week that three prominent Daesh members, including the deputy leader of the group in Afghanistan, were killed in the province in an operation.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Balkh

IEA: Key Daesh members killed in Balkh

Published

1 week ago

on

March 27, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: March 27, 2023)

The General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) announced on Sunday that three “key members” of Daesh had been killed in an operation in Balkh province.

According to the department, Mawlavi Ziauddin, a senior leader; Abu Omar Afridi, a member of the Khorasan branch council; and Ustad Salman Tajikstani, one of the officials of Daesh military training unit, were killed.

According to the GDI, Ziauddin had been the “Governor of Daesh for Khorasan” and “in charge of administrative and judicial affairs” of Daesh before Shahab al-Mahajer.

The GDI said that Ustad Salman was a citizen of Tajikistan and a specialist in military training and making explosives.

This is the second operation by the IEA against Daesh in Balkh province in the past week.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, announced the attack on three Daesh hideouts in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif two weeks ago.

The Intelligence Service of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan also claimed on Sunday that they have arrested Daesh militants in Faryab province who were involved in the killing of Dawod Muzamal, the former governor of the Islamic Emirate in Balkh.

Continue Reading

Balkh

IEA forces in Balkh told to be in uniform during house-to-house searches

Published

3 weeks ago

on

March 17, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: March 17, 2023)

Balkh’s acting governor, Mawlavi Mohammad Yusuf Wafa said in a meeting on Thursday with district governors and police commanders that no security officers or Mujahid would be allowed to search houses while wearing plain clothes.

Wafa also discussed problems with the district governors and police chiefs of the province.

He said Balkh was an important province in Afghanistan, and that the recently slain governor, Shahid Mohammad Dawood Muzamil, had done a good job.

He urged the officials “to follow the seniors, fulfill their responsibilities correctly, and provide services to the people in an honest manner”.

Mawlavi Mohammad Dawood Muzamil, the governor of Balkh province, was killed in an explosion at the governor’s compound last Thursday.

Continue Reading

Balkh

IEA confirms Balkh governor killed in blast

Published

4 weeks ago

on

March 9, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: March 9, 2023)

Mawlawi Mohammad Dawood Muzamil, the governor of Balkh province, was killed in an explosion on Thursday, Zabiullah Mujaheed, IEA’s spokesman confirmed.

An explosion occurred in the governor’s office compound in northern Balkh province, killing him and two others, police said.

“Today around 9am a blast took place on the second floor of the governor’s office; due to the blast (governor) Mawlawi Mohammad Dawood Muzamil has been killed along with two civilians,” said Mohammed Asif Waziri, Balkh’s police spokesman.

He said police were investigating and would provide more details once they became clear.

Meanwhile, IEA’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujaheed said one civilian was also killed in the blast.

“With great regret, it was reported that the governor of Balkh, Mullah Mohammad Dawood Muzamil, was martyred by the enemies of Islam in an explosion with another civilian,” Mujaheed tweeted.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known. The incident marks one of the most senior officials confirmed dead since the IEA took over the country in 2021.

So far no group including Daesh claimed responsibility for the blast.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!