Six Daesh members killed in Balkh

Balkh provincial police officials said Tuesday that six members of Daesh were killed in a clash with Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) forces on Monday night.

Mohammad Asif Waziri, the spokesman of the Balkh Police Command, said that the clash started at about 9pm on Monday night in Nahri Shahi district and continued for about an hour.

Waziri added that the clash ended with the death of six members of the Daesh group. He said there were no casualties among the IEA forces.

This comes after recent operations against Daesh in the province.

This is the third operation of the Islamic Emirate against Daesh in Balkh province in the last two weeks.

The Islamic Emirate said last week that three prominent Daesh members, including the deputy leader of the group in Afghanistan, were killed in the province in an operation.