Business
Traders expect Pakistan’s Rupee to lose ground in coming week
Traders expect the Pakistani rupee to weaken further in the coming week owing to a sharp decline in foreign exchange reserves brought on by fresh repayments of external debt.
Traders say this is causing concern for investors who are worried about how the country’s economic situation will develop.
“We expect the rupee to depreciate much further during the course of the upcoming week due to declining foreign reserves and repayment of foreign loans. Any developments on the IMF (International Monetary Fund) front are being eagerly watched by the market,” a forex trader said.
The local currency closed at 226.94 against the US dollar on Monday while it ended the week at 227.14 against the dollar on Friday.
Pakistan paid back $600 million to the Emirates NBD Bank and $420 million to the Dubai Islamic Bank, causing the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) reserves to fall to a critically low level of $4.5 billion.
The coming week is turning out to be significant for Pakistan’s economy as a donors’ conference is set to begin on Monday, January 9, which will be led by the US in partnership with Pakistan to garner support for post-flood aid, according to Geo TV.
Currently, Pakistan’s chief of army staff is visiting Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Experts have said “no one is second guessing what this trip is about.”
Meanwhile, the delay in IMF funding of $1.1 billion has made Pakistan struggle to allay default fears.
Islamabad and the IMF differ over a review of policy and reforms the Fund is requiring in the country. The IMF’s programe review was supposed to be finished in November, Geo TV reported.
The IMF programe is connected to another essential foreign financing, making it difficult for the country to meet its external funding requirements. Up until June, they amounted to more than $30 billion and included imports, especially energy, and debt repayments.
The decline in the forex reserves put pressure on the rupee owing to the government’s slow progress in rolling over and securing foreign inflows from international lenders.
Given that elections are slated to take place this year, the government keeps delaying the IMF’s requirements out of concern for further political capital loss.
The local currency has lost 28.3% of its value against the dollar in 2022.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has assured that the government would complete the IMF programe.
Business
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan up 2.8% in five months
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 2.83 percent during July-November 2022 as compared to the exports of corresponding period in 2021, Pakistani media reported on Thursday.
Pakistan’s overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at US $213.282 million during July-November 2022 against exports of US $207.407 million during July- November 2021, showing growth of 2.83 percent, The Nation reported citing Pakistan central bank’s data.
On year-to-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan however decreased 23.46 percent from $48.686 million in November 2021, against the exports of $37.263 million in November 2022.
Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the exports to Afghanistan also decreased by 23.73 percent during November 2022 as compared to the exports of $48.860 million in October 2022, the report said.
Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed a decrease of 2.01 percent in first five months, from US $12.313 billion to US $12.065 billion.
On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan into the country during the period under review was recorded at $11.523 million against $73.120 million last year, showing decline of 84.24 percent in July- November 2022. On year-on year basis, Pakistan’s imports from Afghanistan also decreased by 94.58 percent from $25.368 million in November 2021, against the imports of $1.373 million in November 2022, according to the report.
Business
IEA signs Amu River basin oil extraction contract with Chinese company
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) officials signed a contract on Thursday with China’s CAPEIC (Xinjiang Central Asia Petroleum and Gas Co) Company for the extraction of oil in the Amu River basin, which covers a large area across parts of three northern provinces.
The signing ceremony was held at the Government Information and Media Center (GMIC) in Kabul, in the presence of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, the Economic Deputy of the Prime Minister, and China’s ambassador to Kabul.
Speaking at the event, Sheikh Shahabuddin Delawar, the Minister of Mines and Petroleum, said: “According to the order of the Supreme Leader and the guidance of the Prime Minister and the Economic Deputy of the Ministry, today we will sign an oil extraction contract with a Chinese company.”
The ministry said oil will be extracted from an area covering 4,500 square kilometers across parts of Sar-e-Pul, Jawzjan and Faryab provinces.
Delawar said the rate of oil extraction will be from 1,000 to 23,000 tons per day and the company will invest up to $150 million dollars a year, which will increase to $540 million dollars in three years.
According to the contract, the Islamic Emirate will own a 20 percent share in the oil fields, but that in time this percentage will increase to 75 percent.
Delawar also said that 3,000 jobs will be created for Afghans. However, if skilled labor is not available in Afghanistan, then China will be able to import workers, he added.
He also said that it was agreed that if the Chinese company does not fulfill all its requirements within a year, the contract will automatically be canceled.
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund also spoke at the event and said that in the past year, work has been done to promote development in the country.
“Recently, several projects were approved by the Economic Commission, and with their implementation, fundamental steps will be taken regarding the prosperity of the country and public welfare,” Baradar said.
He said the signing of Thursday’s contract was an important step towards the country obtaining self-sufficiency. He also called on the Chinese company to work in accordance with international standards and to provide local people with public benefits.
Baradar also told the ministry of mines to closely monitor developments at the oil field so as to ensure the Chinese company fulfills its obligations.
China’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu meanwhile said: “This contract is important for the economic growth and self-sufficiency of Afghanistan and is a good example of cooperation and interaction between the two countries.”
Wang asked the contracting company to carefully perform the assigned tasks according to the provisions of the contract and also asked the ministry to provide the framework for the effective implementation of the contract and to work closely with the contracting company.
Business
IEA and Pakistan railway officials discuss bilateral railway cooperation
Mulla Bakhtur Rahman Sharaft, the head of the Afghanistan Railway Authority (ARA) met with the deputy head of Pakistan Railways Zafar Zaman Ranjha, Pakistan Railways’ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on Tuesday in Pakistan to discuss the Trans Afghan Railway line.
Mirwais Ghafoori, the senior advisor of the Afghanistan Railway Authority was also present at the meeting, ARA said in a statement.
At the meeting, Sharaft assured the Pakistani side that the Afghan side is fully prepared for the technical studies of the Trans-Afghan Railway, read the ARA statement.
The Pakistani side, also said it was ready to start it’s preliminary studies and said the country has a joint commitment with Uzbekistan to pay the costs of technical studies.
The two sides also discuss bilateral railway cooperation.
The Trans-Afghan railway line is planned to start from Mazar-e-Sharif in Balkh province across to Torkham, which will connect Central Asia to South Asia by crossing Afghanistan.
IEA facing criticism for implementing Sharia, says minister
Pakistan seeking $16 billion to help rebuild after floods
Iranian arrested in Germany, suspected of plotting chemical attack
Traders expect Pakistan’s Rupee to lose ground in coming week
Latest COVID variant the most transmissible so far: WHO
Pakistan to import gas from Turkmenistan via Afghanistan: report
Three-day expo for Afghan products held in Kabul
FIFA World Cup: France beat England to set up Morocco semi-final
Tahawol: Japan-Afghanistan relations discussed
Ronaldo says his dream of winning World Cup has ‘ended’
Tahawol: Possibility of imposing sanctions on IEA discussed
Saar: Possibility of cutting humanitarian aid to Afghanistan discussed
Exclusive interview with Mohammad Arsala Kharoti, deputy refugees minister
Tahawol: UNSC to hold meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Pakistan interior ministry’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
IEA and Pakistan railway officials discuss bilateral railway cooperation
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran to accept more Afghan female students at Tehran University
-
Business3 days ago
IEA signs Amu River basin oil extraction contract with Chinese company
-
World4 days ago
Gunman kills 2 Pakistani intelligence officers: security officials
-
Latest News4 days ago
Karzai urges Pakistan to avoid threatening Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan national killed in Pakistan
-
COVID-194 days ago
EU offers China free vaccines as COVID-19 infections surge
-
Latest News3 days ago
UN Security Council to meet on IEA ban on female aid workers